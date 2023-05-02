"Gets better with age," Social media erupts as Mohammed Shami delivers another eye-pleasing new ball spell

Mohammed Shami has been phenomenal in the powerplay in almost every game for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

A Shami special was the last thing Delhi required; who can not afford any hiccups in the tournament now.

Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with the new ball against the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad. DC are already going through the batting turmoil, as most of their batters have below-par numbers, and Shami just worsens it further on a track providing movement in the air and off the track.

A Shami special was the last thing Delhi required; who can not afford any hiccups in the tournament now. This marvellous spell shattered the top order of the batting team completely.

The 32-year-old was brilliant with the white new nut, hitting the rights lines and lengths consistently. That famous zero-seam position, which has troubled almost every batter around the world, was again at work, leaving the batters guessing throughout the spell.

Mohammed Shami gave the perfect start to the team, as he removed the dangerous Phil Salt on the very first ball. His balls to dismiss Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey were a peach, whereas Priyam Garg played a false shot to help Shami snare four wickets in the powerplay.

Social Media reacts to the terrific spell by Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been phenomenal in the powerplay in almost every game for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. His crucial breakthroughs have made life easy for his fellow bowlers.

In the nine innings, Shami has scalped 12 wickets at a sensational bowling average of 12.75 and a strike rate of 12.50 in the first six overs this season. Moreover, Shami has also conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.12 only.

Shami’s accuracy has always been really good, but now he barely misses his mark. And, if Shami is on the song, the batters are certainly going to have a tough life on the crease.

No wonder social media erupted seeing the beautiful bowling of the veteran Shami, who has now made a habit of picking wickets. They heaped praise on Shami for churning out another eye-pleasing opening.

This is how they reacted:

Sensational Shami. Gets better with age. What a spell. #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/ka4dNgI9GV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 2, 2023





Powerplay bowling in Ahmedabad this season:



GT: 12 wickets, 5.9 economy, 14.8 runs per wicket

Others: 5 wickets, 8.8 economy, 42.2 runs per wicket



Gujarat have aced the powerplay in home conditions. Shami generates the swing (with pace) that no other bowler has here #IPL2023 — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 2, 2023









It’s funny when you think of how Mohammed Shami has been on top of his game with the ball at the highest level for a decade & the level of grudging admiration he evokes among opposition batters, without ever being acknowledged as a great of his generation #IPL2023 #GTvDC — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) May 2, 2023





We need this beast mode of Shami in the World Cup, man can be a game changer for us. pic.twitter.com/lh2eIK4OyJ — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 2, 2023





Mohammed Shami in the Powerplay in this IPL:



12 - Most wickets

12.75 - Best Average

12.50 - Best SR



(Filter: Minimum 50 balls bowled in the phase)



He has produced breathtaking spells with the new ball throughout this tournament!#GTvsDC — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 2, 2023





Mohammed Shami in powerplay:



•W,0,0,3,2,0.

•0,0,1,0,W,0.

•W,0,0,0,1,W

•He gets Salt, Rossouw, Manish & Garg.

•His bowling figure: 3-0-7-4.



One of the best bowling spell in powerplay in IPL history. MOHAMMED SHAMI, WHAT A BOWLER. pic.twitter.com/1bj8qffCOR — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 2, 2023













What a spell by Shami! Fantastic seam position, great lengths and really attacking and aggressive bowling. One of the best spells of the IPL! Shami has been brilliant in the powerplay this season. #GTvDC — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 2, 2023



Mohammed Shami is now the purple cap holder of the season. GT would want him to continue bowling the same way in the coming games.