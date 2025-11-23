South African Bowling Prodigy Tipped To Be Among MI Target Players in IPL 2026 Auction

He already plays for the MI franchise in SA20 and MLC.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have the lowest purse among all teams heading into the IPL 2026 auction, only INR 2.75 crore to spend, since they already had a settled squad and made some smart trades to fill other slots with quality players, so their task is relatively easy for the auction – get some unknown talents, as they always do. Among the MI target players can be South African pace sensation Tristan Luus.

Touted as junior Dale Steyn, Luus came to the limelight with his scintillating performances in the U19 World Cup 2024, where he took seven wickets at 21.28 runs apiece in five innings. Later, MI Cape Town picked him for SA20 2025, where he played only one game and went wicketless.

However, his talent was palpable right from the start, which prompted the franchise to sign him for MI New York in MLC 2025. He played four games, snaring six wickets at an average of 24.50 in the competition.

Currently, Luus has been involved in the CSA T20 Challenge 2025, taking four wickets at 25.25 runs apiece in four outings, with a best of 3/20. Apart from his bowling, the 20-year-old is also a more than handy batter and can hit the ball long in the lower order.

Why Tristan Luus might be among MI target players in IPL 2026 auction

A major reason why Tristan Luus can be among MI target players in the IPL 2026 auction is his superior talent and long-term value. He brings serious pace and wicket-taking value, and the pacer will only improve from here on.

MI like a couple of such players they can groom and develop into complete products to serve them across leagues for several years, and Luus has the potential to do so. Their recent overseas investments haven’t succeeded according to expectations, or they haven’t been able to retain them, but that might change now.

Additionally, the Mumbai Indians don’t have enough budget to buy any of the big names and must opt for unknown talents that their scouts suggest. Among the MI target players will be a few Indian talents, along with Tristan Luus, who will fill their remaining overseas slot.

They have released the likes of Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams, and another pacer will help them get more options, even if they don’t use him in the season. That’s how MI operate in general, season after season.

