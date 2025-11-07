SRH Auction Strategy IPL 2026 — Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players, Squad Overhaul, and Key Targets

SRH won their only title in 2016.

The SRH auction strategy for the IPL 2026 auction could be one of the most talked about as we near the retention deadline. The rumour mill is hinting that the Sunrisers Hyderabad auction could revolve around the release of one of their superstars.

Former champions, who won the title in 2016, have been searching for their second trophy, and their wait continues. In the previous edition, they finished sixth on the points table with six wins and seven losses. The Sunrisers Hyderabad squad just could not hit their peak form and suffered as a team.

In the aftermath of that season, there are reports that the franchise is looking to offload one of their key assets. As we look forward to the mini auction, all eyes will be on the SRH released players 2026. Let’s take a look at what could be their strategy heading into the auction.

SRH Auction Strategy IPL 2026 — A Shock Release On The Cards

Sunrisers Hyderabad had an outstanding season in 2024, where they were the most exciting team in the competition and reached the final. Understandably, the SRH retention list ahead of the mega auction had their core group.

SRH retained Heinrich Klaasen for INR 23 crore, while the captain Pat Cummins was given INR 18 crore. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were retained for INR 14 crore each. Young India pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was the final retention for INR 6 crore. In the auction, they brought in Ishan Kishan for INR 11.25 crore and Mohammed Shami for INR 10 crore.

Ideally, the SRH auction strategy should be to release a couple of these players. Shami is past his prime and has been battling injury issues, while Cummins’ availability for the next edition is under serious doubt as he is currently recovering from a back injury.

However, as per the latest reports, the franchise could release Klaasen. He amassed 487 runs in the last season at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 172. But he wasn’t at his best, and the numbers were boosted by a couple of big knocks. The South African batter has retired from international cricket. Not facing quality bowling regularly seems to have affected his game.

Since June this year, Klaasen has played 18 matches in the leagues around the world, scoring 293 runs at an abysmal average of 19.53 and strike rate of 123. These numbers act as warning signs to the franchise, and hence the SRH auction strategy could involve letting him go.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction — Who Could Be In SRH Released Players 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad is a franchise that never shies away from making huge decisions that sometimes seem a bit perplexing. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, they could take such calls to go aggressively in the auction.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad auction strategy is likely to be around releasing Klaasen. Cummins, despite his fitness concerns, is expected to be retained. He has been their best pacer in the last two years and has created a healthy atmosphere in the team. They also can not let go of both superstar players from the side. Apart from Klaasen, other players who could be in the SRH released list 2026:

Mohammed Shami – The veteran Indian pacer is past his best years and looked in ordinary form in the last season.

– The veteran Indian pacer is past his best years and looked in ordinary form in the last season. Rahul Chahar – The leg-spinner was bought for INR 3.20 crore but only played one game due to injury issues.

– The leg-spinner was bought for INR 3.20 crore but only played one game due to injury issues. Adam Zampa – The Australian leg-spinner was injured at the beginning of the last season and was ruled out. Given his track record, he will be released.

– The Australian leg-spinner was injured at the beginning of the last season and was ruled out. Given his track record, he will be released. Simarjeet Singh – The right-arm seamer was pretty disappointing in the IPL 2025. Hard to see him in the SRH retention list.

SRH Auction Strategy — Cameron Green Among The Top Sunrisers Hyderabad Targets

Assuming SRH makes the brave call of releasing Klaasen, the Sunrisers Hyderabad auction strategy will then revolve around filling that hole. Given his ability, they will look to reacquire him in the auction for a cheaper price. But the dynamics of a mini auction are completely different, and there is a chance he could go for an even bigger price.

Their main target could be Cameron Green, who has developed into a reliable middle-order batter in the shorter format. Green is 26 years of age and can contribute with the ball when fit. As a package, the Australian all-rounder is an appealing prospect. Whichever team gets him in the mini auction might lock a proper T20 star for years to come. If SRH wants to go all out for him, it would make sense. Given the budget they could go with, it shouldn’t be hard to secure him.

Including the Klaasen replacement, here is what SRH auction strategy IPL 2026 could look like:

An overseas middle-order batter – Heinrich Klaasen (at a lower price), Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Phillips, and David Miller.

An experienced spinner – Wanindu Hasaranga could be an ideal option.

An Indian lower middle order batter – R Sonu Yadav could be one of the options.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad release Klaasen, their entire focus in the IPL 2026 auction will be on getting a suitable replacement for him.

