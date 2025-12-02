SRH Batter Ishan Kishan Continues His Fine Batting Form, Hits Terrific 93 in SMAT 2025.

Ishan Kishan has been in sensational form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan played a terrific knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture between Jharkhand and Saurashtra. He has been in fine form and continued his good run in Ahmedabad.

Kishan scored 93 runs in 50 balls, including 11 boundaries and three sixes, at a strike rate of 186. 66.66% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he accumulated 44.49% of the team’s runs alone.

He opened the innings and unleashed carnage straight away on a good batting surface, giving Jharkhand an ideal start and a strong foundation for the batters to follow. Kishan would be gutted not to complete the three-figure mark and was dismissed by his SRH teammate Jaydev Unadkat in the 17th over against the run of play.

It could have been his second consecutive century; it was still a sensational knock from Ishan Kishan, who has surely forced selectors to notice him again on the back of strong performances in the domestic arena and for India A. He might be out of the Indian side as of now, but he has been getting back to his best after a rough year or so.

Why Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Ishan Kishan ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but his performances were inconsistent throughout the season. Hence, SRH had all the reasons to release him and get a reasonable purse for IPL 2026 auction, but they surprisingly retained Kishan.

A major reason for his retention could be his recent form, as the southpaw has slowly regained beast mode with the willow. At his best, he is a match-winner, and SRH understand his value in the top order, so they would have wanted to give him more chances before making a decision.

The only issue is that Kishan might be a misfit at No.3 since he is naturally an opener and always performs at the top in this format. SRH already have Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as settled openers, which would force him to bat at one down again in the upcoming season.

Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ishan Kishan has been opening and has found ample success, so the No.3 role might be a little tricky. So, the only question will be whether he can adapt to a new role and prove SRH’s decision correct.

