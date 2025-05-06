SRH Blame Home Pitch for Early Exit From IPL 2025

Both their batting and bowling didn’t perform well this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are now officially out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoff race. Their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off because of rain after the first innings.

SRH had won only three out of their ten matches before this game. They needed to win this match to stay in the tournament. They were in a good position by keeping DC to just 133 for 7. But after that, rain came and the game couldn’t continue.

This season didn’t go well for SRH. In their first match, they scored 286 runs, and everyone thought they would have a great season. But things didn’t go that way. Both their batting and bowling didn’t perform well in the rest of the matches.

Hyderabad Pitches Not As Expected, Says Vettori

Daniel Vettori, the head coach of SRH, said that the team was not always trying to bat aggressively. He explained that their approach was to first understand the pitch conditions. He also said that the pitch in Hyderabad was not as they had expected. He mentioned that last season there were many high-scoring games at the same ground, but this time the conditions were more difficult for batters.

“I definitely didn’t say after every match I was backing an aggressive approach,” Vettori said. “I said we’re about assessing conditions and this year, the conditions weren’t as we expected. If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here.

Conditions Challenging for Batters

Vettori said that the pitches this season have been different and quite difficult for the batters. He explained that the team has been focusing on reading the pitch and the match situation to decide how to play. While the players naturally like to play attacking cricket, this season has been more about figuring out what is needed in each game and adjusting their approach accordingly.

“These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it hasn’t been easy for the batters. All we’ve talked about is assessing conditions, trying to read the game and understand what to do in certain situations. I think the guys are innately aggressive, but certainly, this season has been about trying to establish what’s been required on the day,” he added.

Hyderabad Sees Fewer High-Scoring Matches This Season

Hyderabad has hosted six matches so far this season. Out of the 11 innings played there, teams have scored over 200 runs only four times, which is fewer than last year.

Vettori explained that two of the pitches allowed big scores of over 250 runs, but the other four were more helpful for fast bowlers. The ball didn’t come onto the bat easily at the start of the innings, making it hard to play big shots. He added that since the IPL has some of the best fast bowlers in the world, they took full advantage of these conditions.

“There have been two surfaces that have been 250-plus, and there have been four here that have been probably more conducive for the fast bowlers. Not so much the spinners but new ball has been a little bit sticky, hard to hit, not coming onto the bat. The IPL has some of the best new-ball bowlers in the world and they were able to exploit those conditions.”

