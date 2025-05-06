His arrival back in India has now sparked speculations about his availability for the rest of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada had returned to India, after serving a provisional suspension back in South Africa for testing positive for a recreational drug. Rabada, after playing two matches for GT, left the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) midway citing personal reasons.

It is now understood that the Proteas fast bowler underwent a treatment program back home, which he completed successfully, making him eligible to resume playing cricket.

His arrival back in India has now sparked speculations about his availability for the rest of the tournament.

The Shubman Gill-led side is next slated to lock horns against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow (May 6) and Rabada’s comeback to the lineup will be a big boost with a playoffs spot at stake.

ALSO READ:

Will Kagiso Rabada Play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians?

Rabada is a pacer of lofty repute, capable of changing the complexion of a match single-handedly. In the two matches he played for GT, he snared two scalps.

In a piece of good news, Rabada was spotted training with the GT squad at the Wankhede on the eve of the contest. Furthermore, GT have also issued an official statement confirming Rabada’s availability for the remainder of the IPL 2025. Thus, there is a strong chance Rabada might be seen back in the GT playing XI against MI. In his absence, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have continued to deliver the goods with Krishna currently leading the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets from 10 games.

Speaking about the Titans, they are currently placed fourth in the points table, with seven wins from 10 games and 14 points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.