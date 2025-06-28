SRH Icon Steps Down As Captain, Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces As Skipper At Seattle Orcas After Losing Streak in MLC 2025

However, after removing Mott from his head coach role, they have not roped in any replacement.

In the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, Seattle Orcas have witnessed some major changes in the leadership part, especially in the second half, as skipper Heinrich Klaasen opted to step down from his captaincy position.

The franchise also decided to remove its head coach, Matthew Mott. After facing defeats in the first five matches of the MLC 2025, Seattle Orcas are standing at the bottom of the points table.

Seattle Orcas’ Official Statement on Heinrich Klaasen

They have come up with a statement saying, star batter Heinrich Klaasen is looking to contribute more as a batter. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been appointed as the captain for the remaining games.

“This is a moment of reflection and renewal for the Seattle Orcas. This has been a tough run for the team, and with it, some difficult decisions had to be made. We are grateful to Matthew for his commitment and professionalism during his time with us, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors”, Hemant Dua, Orcas’ chief executive, said in a statement.

However, after removing Mott from his head coach role, they have not roped in any replacement. Rishi Bhardwaj is contributing as the team’s assistant coach alongside Ian Bell and Munaf Patel, who are batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

“We respect Heinrich’s decision to step down voluntarily as captain to focus on his batting. This reflects his character and team-first mindset. Sikandar was our unanimous choice once we heard from Klaasen about his decision. We believe these changes set the stage for a strong second half of the season”, he added.

Sikandar Raza To Be New Seattle Orcas Skipper

As of now, Orcas have registered the scores of 149 for 5, 200 for 5, and 177 for 6 after batting first, and restricted for 60 and 144 the two times they chased in the ongoing league, which has been mostly a high-scoring affair. Talking about Klaasen’s form, he has amassed 55 runs at a strike rate of 144.73 in his five innings, which is disappointing, considering his hard-hitting abilities. On the other hand, the newly made skipper Sikandar Raza has also been going through a rough patch with his willow, scoring 35 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 85.36.

During the 2024 season of MLC, Orcas finished at the bottom of the points table after playing in the finals of the inaugural season in 2023. They locked horns with MI New York under the leadership of Wayne Parnell, where they faced a seven-wicket defeat.

