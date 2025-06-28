News
news

Will Steve Smith Play in WI vs AUS 2nd Test?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read

Australia won the first Test by 159 runs.

Fiery blowing spells, some spicy DRS calls and a swimming pool for the spectators just over the boundary line. The first Test between the West Indies and Australia had a bit of everything. The runners-up have managed to clinch a massive victory of 159 runs in the opening game of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27. The West Indies are left scratching their head, wondering how the game slipped away after a wonderful start on Day 1. That’s what Test cricket is all about. The Australians on the other hand will be ecstatic, not just because of the victory, but because of the fact that Steve Smith might return for the second Test in Grenada. The Aussie batting great has already begun practice in New York, and is expected to fly to the island very soon.

Shamar Joseph ran through the Australian top-order in no time on Day 1. Except this wasn’t the Gabba. This time, it was at Bridgetown. Joseph and Jaydon Seales coupled up to take nine wickets, sealing the Australian first innings at a mere 180. But the Australians struck back soon. The West Indies were able to take a lead of just 10 runs, and it kept both teams hunting for a result. However, the second innings saw the Australians score 310 on the back of Good half-centuries from Beau Webster, Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. With a stiff target of 300, all it took for the West Indies to crumble was a sensational five-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Steve Smith – A Power Boost For the Elated Australians

The Australian No.4 suffered a blow to his little finger in the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa. It was examined to be a compound dislocation. As per a report by Cricket Australia, Smith has flown to New York to continue his rehabilitation. However, skipper Cummins was hopeful of the batter returning to the side for the second Test.

“He’s had a few hits over in New York with a tennis ball. I believe his wound is looking good, so the next step would be to come here and play in the nets”, said Cummins.

Despite their collapses in the first Test, the Australian skipper was very positive about Australia’s batting order. He mentioned that they would like to score some more runs via the top-order. Moreover, the management and team would back them to the hilt.

“Ofcourse, the top-order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is that when you get thrown in different conditions, you still find a way to be effective. But we back them, and preparation before the series was excellent. The way they’re talking about the game is excellent, so we’re very confident”, said the Australian skipper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Steve Smith
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

