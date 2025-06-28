Will Steve Smith Play in WI vs AUS 2nd Test?

Australia won the first Test by 159 runs.

Fiery blowing spells, some spicy DRS calls and a swimming pool for the spectators just over the boundary line. The first Test between the West Indies and Australia had a bit of everything. The runners-up have managed to clinch a massive victory of 159 runs in the opening game of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27. The West Indies are left scratching their head, wondering how the game slipped away after a wonderful start on Day 1. That’s what Test cricket is all about. The Australians on the other hand will be ecstatic, not just because of the victory, but because of the fact that Steve Smith might return for the second Test in Grenada. The Aussie batting great has already begun practice in New York, and is expected to fly to the island very soon.

All matches (43) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS-W Finland, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 136/10 PAL 161/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS 28/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MPS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – HS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ASA – PRP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT-W 104/10 SSM-W 22/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 EL-W 79/5 SKK-W 78/1 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – OCC-W 15/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W 60/7 EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 SKK-W – PCS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 PCS-W – EL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 OCC-W – SKK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS-W Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W – SCO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – DGW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 THUB – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – THN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 141/7 MR 124/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 238/7 MINY 237/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 149/6 ALSC 151/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES 30/10 CAO 85/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 126/4 Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – MPS 20/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 LKK – SMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT – NRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

Shamar Joseph ran through the Australian top-order in no time on Day 1. Except this wasn’t the Gabba. This time, it was at Bridgetown. Joseph and Jaydon Seales coupled up to take nine wickets, sealing the Australian first innings at a mere 180. But the Australians struck back soon. The West Indies were able to take a lead of just 10 runs, and it kept both teams hunting for a result. However, the second innings saw the Australians score 310 on the back of Good half-centuries from Beau Webster, Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. With a stiff target of 300, all it took for the West Indies to crumble was a sensational five-wicket haul from Josh Hazlewood.

Steve Smith – A Power Boost For the Elated Australians

The Australian No.4 suffered a blow to his little finger in the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa. It was examined to be a compound dislocation. As per a report by Cricket Australia, Smith has flown to New York to continue his rehabilitation. However, skipper Cummins was hopeful of the batter returning to the side for the second Test.

“He’s had a few hits over in New York with a tennis ball. I believe his wound is looking good, so the next step would be to come here and play in the nets”, said Cummins.

Despite their collapses in the first Test, the Australian skipper was very positive about Australia’s batting order. He mentioned that they would like to score some more runs via the top-order. Moreover, the management and team would back them to the hilt.

“Ofcourse, the top-order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is that when you get thrown in different conditions, you still find a way to be effective. But we back them, and preparation before the series was excellent. The way they’re talking about the game is excellent, so we’re very confident”, said the Australian skipper.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.