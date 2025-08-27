SRH spin sensation continues riot in UPT20 League To Ring Retention Bells Ahead Of IPL 2026

He has featured in 10 matches in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Zeeshan Ansari has chosen to keep the spectators impressed with his performances. The youngster bagged a three-wicket haul in Meerut Mavericks’ fixture against the Lucknow Falcons. His spell played a huge role in the victory of the Mavericks.

The leg-spinner made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, and was able to scalp six wickets in the 10 matches which he played. Additionally, his best spell resulted in a three-wicket haul in the tournament. He has already bagged a four-wicket haul in the tournament and holds a total of 11 wickets in the seven matches played so far.

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM 189/5 DCDM 147/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD 133/3 SDS 136/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 69/8 CDK 155/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG 53/2 KNY 275/8 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT 265/7 DEN 37/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W 110/1 NED-W 175/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W 129/6 IRE-W 175/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Bready Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS 249/4 KBTS 216/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR 23/1 TTS 222/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 121/2 BNB 152/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 183/6 WSS 189/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS 143/8 NSBB 146/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Toss – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 126/7 BIP-W 123/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF 140/10 MEMA 233/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS 74/1 NOSK 248/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Top Gun Maverick — A sharply taken 3️⃣-for to Zeeshan Ansari’s name.



Watch live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #UPT20League #ANAXUPT20League #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #LFvsMM pic.twitter.com/veUH9DkAJl — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) August 27, 2025

How SRH Can Benefit By Retaining Zeeshan Ansari

Wrist spinners are one of a kind. They might end up leaking a few runs, but will get you wickets for sure. Ansari was tonked for 55 runs in three overs in one of the UP T20 League fixtures this season. But he came back wonderfully from the fixture. The 25-year-old has already bagged a four-wicket haul of the highest order in the league.

In the recent IPL season as well, skipper Pat Cummins brought him on during important phases of the game. And the youngster did not cease to impress. He bowled with good control in most of the matches and also helped Cummins and SRH bag the wickets of crucial batters. His bowling action has a tendency to deceive the batters with his release, and the youngster surely knows how to use that to the best.

The 2016 IPL champions can have a lot go their way, if they choose to retain the youngster. First things first, he will save a lot of purse as compared to some of the heavy tagged bowlers out in the mix. However, if the SRH think-tank want to go on experience, that would be a completely different ball game. But as far as Zeeshan Ansari is concerned, he is extremely effective in the middle overs and can break crucial partnerships.

The googly is one of his most effective deliveries. Ansari burst on to the scene in the opening edition of the UP T20 League, in which he bagged 24 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of just 7.60. Anything under eight per over is extremely impressive for a wrist spinner. Overall, he can be a good retention for SRH.

ALSO READ:

Why Wrist Spinners Are So Effective

There’s no one fixed answer. There are multiple factors that lead to the success of wrist spinners. The most important of them all, is the revs around the ball, which are much more as compared to a finger spinner. Wrist spinners with extreme qualities can bowl the googly (wrong’un) with accuracy, which tend to trouble the batters.

On many occasions, batters can hardly pick up the difference between a googly and a stock delivery. And that is where the opportunities lie. Wrist spinners might leak a lot of runs, but they will also make sure that the wickets keep falling, which will ensure that the game never slips away completely.

To add to that, a bowler like Zeeshan Ansari adds a lot of value to any team because of his variations. He can easily deceive the batters with his pace, and can also create a lot of good angles, using the width of the crease. The drift that leg-spinners can generate makes them another lethal weapon in the armoury of a team.