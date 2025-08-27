SRH spin sensation continues riot in UPT20 League To Ring Retention Bells Ahead Of IPL 2026

He has featured in 10 matches in IPL 2025.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Zeeshan Ansari has chosen to keep the spectators impressed with his performances. The youngster bagged a three-wicket haul in Meerut Mavericks’ fixture against the Lucknow Falcons. His spell played a huge role in the victory of the Mavericks.
The leg-spinner made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, and was able to scalp six wickets in the 10 matches which he played. Additionally, his best spell resulted in a three-wicket haul in the tournament. He has already bagged a four-wicket haul in the tournament and holds a total of 11 wickets in the seven matches played so far.
–
Wrist spinners are one of a kind. They might end up leaking a few runs, but will get you wickets for sure. Ansari was tonked for 55 runs in three overs in one of the UP T20 League fixtures this season. But he came back wonderfully from the fixture. The 25-year-old has already bagged a four-wicket haul of the highest order in the league.
In the recent IPL season as well, skipper Pat Cummins brought him on during important phases of the game. And the youngster did not cease to impress. He bowled with good control in most of the matches and also helped Cummins and SRH bag the wickets of crucial batters. His bowling action has a tendency to deceive the batters with his release, and the youngster surely knows how to use that to the best.
The 2016 IPL champions can have a lot go their way, if they choose to retain the youngster. First things first, he will save a lot of purse as compared to some of the heavy tagged bowlers out in the mix. However, if the SRH think-tank want to go on experience, that would be a completely different ball game. But as far as Zeeshan Ansari is concerned, he is extremely effective in the middle overs and can break crucial partnerships.
The googly is one of his most effective deliveries. Ansari burst on to the scene in the opening edition of the UP T20 League, in which he bagged 24 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of just 7.60. Anything under eight per over is extremely impressive for a wrist spinner. Overall, he can be a good retention for SRH.
There’s no one fixed answer. There are multiple factors that lead to the success of wrist spinners. The most important of them all, is the revs around the ball, which are much more as compared to a finger spinner. Wrist spinners with extreme qualities can bowl the googly (wrong’un) with accuracy, which tend to trouble the batters.
On many occasions, batters can hardly pick up the difference between a googly and a stock delivery. And that is where the opportunities lie. Wrist spinners might leak a lot of runs, but they will also make sure that the wickets keep falling, which will ensure that the game never slips away completely.
To add to that, a bowler like Zeeshan Ansari adds a lot of value to any team because of his variations. He can easily deceive the batters with his pace, and can also create a lot of good angles, using the width of the crease. The drift that leg-spinners can generate makes them another lethal weapon in the armoury of a team.