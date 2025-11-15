SRH Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. As a result of releasing some of the high priced player of the squad, the SRH Remaining Purse is set to be the third highest heading into the mini auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, SRH traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore.

The IPL 2016 champions have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian players along with their overseas stars.

SRH Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The SRH retention list includes top superstars such as Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy. From overseas, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are among the SRH retained players 2026.

In total, they have retained 15 players while eight players being unfortunate to be in the SRH released players 2026.

Players Status Purse + / – (INR) Abhinav Manohar Released – 3.20 crore Aniket Verma Retained – 30 lakh Travis Head Retained – 14 crore Harshal Patel Retained – 8 crore Kamindu Mendis Retained – 75 lakh Abhishek Sharma Retained – 14 crore Nitish Reddy Retained – 6 crore Pat Cummins Retained – 18 crore Simarjeet Singh Released – 1.50 crore Jaydev Unadkat Retained – 1 crore Ishan Kishan Retained + 11.25 crore Atharva Taide Released + 30 lakh Sachin Baby Released + 30 lakh Heinrich Klaasen Retained + 23 crore Rahul Chahar Released + 3.20 crore Zeeshan Ansari Retained + 40 lakh Eshan Malinga Retained + 1.20 crore Wiaan Mulder Released + 75 lakh Harsh Dubey Retained – 30 lakh Brydon Carse Retained – 1 crore Mohammed Shami Released + 10 crore Adam Zampa Released + 2.40 crore Ravichandran Smaran Retained – 30 Lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad after all the retentions and releases list will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 25.5 crore which is the third highest among all the franchises.

SRH Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The only big player missing from the SRH squad is Mohammed Shami, who has been traded to LSG. They have also released seven other players, and the SRH remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is INR 25.5 crore.

Team Remaining Purse (crore) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 64.3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 43.4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 25.5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 22.95 Delhi Capitals (DC) 21.8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 16.4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16.05 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12.9 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11.5 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2.75

The SRH retention list includes most of their big signings and retained players from IPL 2025. Given the SRH remaining purse, they are not expected to target many players, only they will be looking to fill their gaps in the squad.

The IPL 2026 auction will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to target an Indian pacer, a finisher, a spinner and focus on building a stronger squad for IPL 2026.

