SRH Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. As a result of releasing some of the high priced player of the squad, the SRH Remaining Purse is set to be the third highest heading into the mini auction.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, SRH traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore.
The IPL 2016 champions have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian players along with their overseas stars.
The SRH retention list includes top superstars such as Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy. From overseas, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are among the SRH retained players 2026.
In total, they have retained 15 players while eight players being unfortunate to be in the SRH released players 2026.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + / – (INR)
|Abhinav Manohar
|Released
|– 3.20 crore
|Aniket Verma
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Travis Head
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Harshal Patel
|Retained
|– 8 crore
|Kamindu Mendis
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Abhishek Sharma
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Nitish Reddy
|Retained
|– 6 crore
|Pat Cummins
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Simarjeet Singh
|Released
|– 1.50 crore
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Retained
|– 1 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|Retained
|+ 11.25 crore
|Atharva Taide
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Sachin Baby
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Retained
|+ 23 crore
|Rahul Chahar
|Released
|+ 3.20 crore
|Zeeshan Ansari
|Retained
|+ 40 lakh
|Eshan Malinga
|Retained
|+ 1.20 crore
|Wiaan Mulder
|Released
|+ 75 lakh
|Harsh Dubey
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Brydon Carse
|Retained
|– 1 crore
|Mohammed Shami
|Released
|+ 10 crore
|Adam Zampa
|Released
|+ 2.40 crore
|Ravichandran Smaran
|Retained
|– 30 Lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad after all the retentions and releases list will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 25.5 crore which is the third highest among all the franchises.
The only big player missing from the SRH squad is Mohammed Shami, who has been traded to LSG. They have also released seven other players, and the SRH remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is INR 25.5 crore.
|Team
|Remaining Purse (crore)
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|64.3
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|43.4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|25.5
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|22.95
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|21.8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|16.4
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16.05
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|12.9
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|11.5
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2.75
The SRH retention list includes most of their big signings and retained players from IPL 2025. Given the SRH remaining purse, they are not expected to target many players, only they will be looking to fill their gaps in the squad.
The IPL 2026 auction will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to target an Indian pacer, a finisher, a spinner and focus on building a stronger squad for IPL 2026.
