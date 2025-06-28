SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Might Be In Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the group stage of IPL 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been instrumental in providing a platform to young talent, giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills. Over the period of the last 18 years, the league has been successful in unearthing raw talent, training them to become sensational players for their nation. Aniket Verma, the six-hitting sensation from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been instrumental for the franchise at the death. His power hitting impressed a lot of viewers and many amongst the team management were left in awe. However, the 23-year-old might be in the released players list ahead of the next season.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have battled in the auction with a similar strategy for the last two seasons. They have built a core around their top players, which helps them to keep their plans fixated on one core strategy. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins have been the faces of the franchise for the last two seasons per se, and there’s no doubt that the franchise would be aiming for something similar for the next season. The team wasn’t able to qualify for the playoffs this season. Though they aren’t expected to make any big changes for next season, some minor tweaks might be the need of the hour.

Why Can Aniket Verma Part Ways With SRH?

Like SRH have been following a particular auction strategy, their dynamics on the field haven’t been too difficult to pick either. The team management, coupled with skipper Pat Cummins has given the team full freedom to express themselves on the field. This approach comes with its own pros and cons. While the franchise has registered one of the highest scores in the tournament, and also the powerplay, the last season played a huge part in contributing to the law of averages. Going all out in terms of agression right from the word go does have its own limitations.

In the 14 matches played in his debut season, he managed 236 runs at an average of almost 27, which is decent for a hard hitting batter. His highest score of 74 came against the Delhi Capitals in just his third IPL match. To add to that, he also became the fastest IPL player to reach 12 sixes in the tournament, taking just 66 balls to get to the feat. 11 of those 12 sixes came against spin – a quality that showcases his hitting abilities against spin bowling.

He was just priced at 30 lakhs in his debut season. Considering the way he has performed this season, he might ask for a release in order to strengthen his chances for the auction. And looking at other squads for the next IPL, Aniket might want to try his luck for a better deal.

However, against pace, his ability doesn’t seem that effective. Despite his ability to thrive against spin-bowling, the 23-year-old has his struggles against pace. The franchise has the likes of Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to tear apart spin bowling in the middle-overs. What they would need from their pinch hitter in 2026 would be the ability to pick lengths against pace. Considering Aniket’s prowess, that quality is where his case weakens.

Aniket Verma in Madhya Pradesh T20 League

The hard hitter from SRH has had a stupendous record in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League so far. He has played in both the seasons, and continues to have immense impact for his team, Bhopal Leopards. In the 2024 season, he played a total of six matches scoring 273 runs at a strike rate of 195. Moreover, his highest score is an unbeaten 123 from just 41 deliveries. This took the team score to a big 228/4 against Malwa Panthers. He was awarded as a top run-scorer in the 2024 season.

The 2025 season was no different either. The youngster kept delivering impactful performances, one after the other. In a game against the Rewa Jaguars, he thrashed an unbeaten 91 off just 46 deliveries. Unfortunately, the game was called off that evening. Aniket’s speciality is his ability to play at high strike rates towards the death.

