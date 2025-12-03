SRH Target Domestic Power In Middle Order At IPL 2026 Auction — Shortlist Revealed

The IPL 2024 runners-up finished sixth in the subsequent season.

The teams are gearing up for the much-anticipated IPL 2026 auction, set to be held on December 16. Following the retentions and trades, the Indian Premier League 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), have most of their bases covered for the forthcoming edition.

However, with a third-highest purse of INR 25.5 crore, the Orange Army are expected to strengthen their middle order with some domestic backups in the mini auction. Let’s take a look at the players who might be included on the SRH target list for the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Swashbuckling Players Might Feature in SRH Target List for IPL 2026 Auction

After an underwhelming last season, the Hyderabad outfits have released multiple domestic stars, including veteran seamer Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, and Rahul Chahar. They would like to fill in a few of these domestic slots with some more power-hitters, who could complement their fearless and attacking gameplay.

Here is the SRH target list for the IPL 2026 auction, which includes some explosive batters currently setting the stage on fire in India’s domestic T20 tournament.

Sarfaraz Khan

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 28-year-old has made a stunning comeback into the format with his maiden T20 ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. Coming in at No. 3 for Mumbai, he amassed an unbeaten 100 against Assam, laced with eight fours and seven maximums.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan had represented three franchises in the history of the cash-rich league, i.e., Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Anmolpreet Singh

Another No. 3 batter who is currently making waves in the SMAT 2025 is Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh. He has smashed 204 runs in four matches of the 20-over event so far, striking at a blazing rate of 200. Previously, he was part of the Sunrisers squad for two seasons since the IPL 2023 and had contributed 110 runs in six appearances.

Though SRH has already locked in their INR 11.25 crore recruit Ishan Kishan for the No. 3 spot, the franchise might look to rope in Abhishek Sharma’s domestic batting partner in the IPL 2026 auction.

Prerak Mankad

The Saurashtra player could be another name on the SRH target list before the Hyderabad management enters the bidding hall. The all-rounder is currently enjoying a fierce form in the SMAT 2025. In four matches, Prerak Mankad has notched up 153 runs at a blistering strike rate of 186.58.

He has represented PBKS and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) so far in the cash-rich league. Following the releases of Manohar and Taide, the player could be a great big-hitting option for the IPL 2024 runners-up.

