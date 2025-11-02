SRH Turn Down Trade Offers From Multiple Teams for Out-of-Favour India Star Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

With the retention deadline for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction set for November 15, speculation regarding the possible list of players who can be kept or released has intensified. There are multiple talks of possible trades between teams as well, although nothing has been confirmed so far.

The latest name, who has reportedly been approached by multiple teams, is out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami. However, it is understood that his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has turned down offers, according to a Cricbuzz report.

Shami did not have a great IPL 2025 season, where he could pick up only six wickets in nine matches, while going at a high economy rate of 11.23. Furthermore, SRH paid a whopping INR 10 crores to acquire him at the auction and did not get their money’s worth, which triggered rumours of a possible exit to free up budget.

Nevertheless, given the current development, it can only imply that SRH are reluctant to release Mohammed Shami and will most probably name him in their retention list.

Why Mohammed Shami has gone out of favour with India team?

The 35-year-old, who has last played for India during the Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign, has since been out of contention from the national team.

After a subpar IPL 2025 and injury concerns, he failed to make the cut for the England Test tour followed by ongoing white-ball series of Australia.

The recent Australia snub was taken lightly by the veteran pacer, who hit back at the selectors stating that informing the management of his fitness status wasn’t his prerogative, rather the board’s. Shami further claimed that if he were fit to play in the Ranji Trophy 2025, he could have also played for India.

Not only that, Shami then walked the talk with his performances in Ranji – where he is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker. Playing for Bengal, he took a match-haul of seven wickets in the first round game against Uttarakhand before taking a fifer and eight-wicket match-haul against Gujarat next.

Shami’s recent display must have definitely played a role in SRH wanting to carry on with the pacer while the Indian selectors might also be tempted to bring him back for the upcoming home South Africa series.

