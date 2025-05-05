News
Last updated: May 5, 2025

SRH vs DC Cut Off Time: Start Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions, Hyderabad Weather Update for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
srh vs dc cut off time start time shortened match playing conditions hyderabad weather ipl 2025

Rain interrupted play after Delhi Capitals posted 133/7, and fans are now eagerly awaiting updates on the SRH vs DC cut off time, Hyderabad weather, and chances of a result in this crucial IPL 2025 clash.

Live SRH vs DC Weather Update

Heavy rain in Hyderabad right now and there appears to be a shortened game on the cards, if at all we get more action.

SRH vs DC Cut Off Time: What We Know So Far

The IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has been disrupted by heavy rain after the first innings. Delhi Capitals made 133/7 in their 20 overs, recovering from 29/5 thanks to a gritty effort by Tristan Stubbs (41 off 36)* and Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26).

However, just before the second innings was set to begin, rains arrived in Hyderabad, forcing the players off the field. With an extended innings break expected, all eyes are now on the SRH vs DC cut off time and whether a shortened match will be possible.

When Will SRH vs DC Resume?

There is currently no official confirmation on restart time, as the rain continues to hover over the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Ground staff have kept the covers in place, and outfield conditions remain soggy.

If play doesn’t resume soon, the match could be reduced to a shortened format, depending on when the rain stops and how quickly the outfield dries.

IPL Shortened Match Playing Conditions Explained

Here are the IPL 2025 rules in case the match between SRH and DC gets shortened:

  • 🕒 Total Extra Time Allowed: 60 minutes beyond scheduled close
  • 📉 Overs Deduction Rate: 14.11 overs/hour of lost time
  • Minimum Overs Needed: 5 overs per side for a result
  • 🧮 Powerplay Adjustments:
    • 5–9 overs: 2–3 over powerplays
    • Bowlers can bowl a maximum of:
      • 2 overs in a 5–8 over match
      • 3 overs in a 9–12 over match
  • ⚖️ Result Method: If SRH doesn’t get to bat, or if the match gets interrupted mid-innings, the DLS method will apply

This means the SRH vs DC shortened match conditions will kick in depending on how much time is lost due to the ongoing weather delay.

ALSO READ:

Hyderabad Weather Update for SRH vs DC

The Hyderabad weather had remained overcast throughout the evening, but light showers turned into persistent rain just after the innings break. According to forecasts, rain was expected in patches through the evening, which now threatens the completion of the second innings.

There is no lightning at the moment, but outfield wetness and visibility concerns have further delayed ground preparations.

Is SRH vs DC Abandoned?

That’s the question on every fan’s mind right now: Is SRH vs DC abandoned?

As of now, the match is not yet abandoned, but if the weather does not improve within the allowed buffer time, the match could be called off. If that happens, both teams will share one point each, which would be a major blow to SRH’s push for the playoffs.

What Happens If the SRH vs DC Match Is Abandoned?

If SRH vs DC is abandoned:

  • SRH will move to 7 points from 11 games, reducing their already slim playoff chances
  • DC will move to 13 points, staying alive but under pressure to win their remaining matches
  • Net run rate won’t be affected for either side

IPL 2025 Points table if match is SRH vs DC is a washout

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR If Match Abandoned
Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830016+0.482No Change
Punjab Kings11730115+0.376No Change
Mumbai Indians11740014+1.274No Change
Gujarat Titans10730014+0.867No Change
Delhi Capitals11640113+0.362↑ To 13 pts – Still in top 4 race
Kolkata Knight Riders11550111+0.249No Change
Lucknow Super Giants11560010-0.469No Change
Rajasthan Royals (E)1239006-0.718Eliminated
Sunrisers Hyderabad1137017-1.192↑ To 7 pts – But unlikely to qualify
Chennai Super Kings (E)1129004-1.117Eliminated

Final Word on SRH vs DC Cut Off Time

The SRH vs DC cut off time will be critical in deciding if the second innings can begin. If there’s no play by around 11:10 PM IST, even a 5-over chase may not be possible, and the game will end in no result.

Fans will hope the Hyderabad rain relents in time to allow a shortened match so that this playoff-race clash doesn’t end without a conclusion.

Stay tuned for more updates on when will SRH vs DC resume, shortened match conditions, and live coverage of the game if it restarts.

