News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
SRH vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 5, 2025

SRH vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

SRH are virtually out of the tournament.

SRH vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025

The Match No.55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come on the back of a loss against Gujarat Titans in an away fixture. They couldn’t reach the huge target and eventually lost the game by 38 runs, significantly ruling out their chances to qualify for the playoffs. They are placed ninth on the points table.

Delhi Capitals also lost their last game to the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, by a low margin of 14 runs. It marked their second consecutive loss at home. However, they are still alive in the race to the playoffs if they win about three out of their remaining four games. They are seated in the fifth spot.

SRH vs DC Playing 11 Today

Despite facing losses, both teams may be unchanged for tonight’s fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH lost their last fixture, and with that, they’re virtually out of the qualification race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they make keep the same combination as it is also their strongest Playing 11 so far.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

SRH Batting Order:

  • Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Ishan Kishan
  • Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis
  • Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Similar scenes may happen in the DC set-up. Though Delhi Capitals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same Playing 11 for this game. The presence of recent players like Faf du Plessis after his injury has added value to the combination.

Since Abishek Porel kept the wickets in the last game, we’ll have to see if the gloves go back to KL Rahul for this match.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel
No.3: Karun Nair
Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)
Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
SRH vs DC
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

‘There’s No Way’: Former RCB Cricketer Highlights Why IPL 2025 Batting Sensation Won’t Find Success in Test Cricket

He has been a revelation in IPL 2025.
5:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Josh Hazlewood Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru LSG vs RCB IPL 2025

Will Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt Return For RCB in Their Next Fixture vs LSG in IPL 2025?

Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt have missed out due to injury and illness respectively.
5:27 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

CSK Signs Joint-Fastest Indian T20 Centurion As Replacement Player in IPL 2025

He was previously a part of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023.
5:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Australia Skipper Tim Paine Takes a Dig at Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

Former Aussie Captain Slams Kagiso Rabada Over Drug Usage Suspension in IPL 2025

The Protea pacer recently revealed that he failed a drug test.
4:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR Batter Rinku Singh Was Seen in Pain During Their One-run Win Thriller Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

KKR Faces Injury Scares After Thrilling One-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

They are still alive in the qualification race for the playoffs.
4:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ambati Rayudu advised Rishabh Pant to change his batting order and approach to overcome the rough patch

‘Pretty Stubborn’: Former CSK Player Slams Rishabh Pant Batting Approach Amidst a Poor Run of Form in IPL 2025

He has managed to score only 128 runs in 11 matches so far.
3:53 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.