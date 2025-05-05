SRH vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH are virtually out of the tournament.

The Match No.55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come on the back of a loss against Gujarat Titans in an away fixture. They couldn’t reach the huge target and eventually lost the game by 38 runs, significantly ruling out their chances to qualify for the playoffs. They are placed ninth on the points table.

Delhi Capitals also lost their last game to the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, by a low margin of 14 runs. It marked their second consecutive loss at home. However, they are still alive in the race to the playoffs if they win about three out of their remaining four games. They are seated in the fifth spot.

SRH vs DC Playing 11 Today

Despite facing losses, both teams may be unchanged for tonight’s fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH lost their last fixture, and with that, they’re virtually out of the qualification race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, they make keep the same combination as it is also their strongest Playing 11 so far.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player) No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Similar scenes may happen in the DC set-up. Though Delhi Capitals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same Playing 11 for this game. The presence of recent players like Faf du Plessis after his injury has added value to the combination.

Since Abishek Porel kept the wickets in the last game, we’ll have to see if the gloves go back to KL Rahul for this match.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira.

ALSO READ: SRH vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel

No.3: Karun Nair

Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)

Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.