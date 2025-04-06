SRH vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

For GT, Kagiso Rabada is expected to miss this match as well due to personal reasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no. 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH are coming off a heavy 80-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. They had started the season with a win but have now lost three matches in a row.

GT, on the other hand, are in better form. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in their last match. After losing their opening game, they have made a good comeback with two straight wins.

SRH vs GT Playing 11

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven. SRH may not make changes despite their loss in the last match, while GT are expected to continue with the same team after their win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH made a change in the last match by bringing in Kamindu Mendis, and they are likely to stick with the same team for this game as well.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

ALSO READ: SRH vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player)

No.3: Ishan Kishan

Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma

Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

For GT, Kagiso Rabada is expected to miss this match as well due to personal reasons. He was unavailable in the last game too, and Arshad Khan replaced him in the playing eleven. So, Gujarat Titans are likely to go with the same team again.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar

ALSO READ: SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

No.3: Jos Buttler

Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Lower-order: Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.