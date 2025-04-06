News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
SRH vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 6, 2025

SRH vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

For GT, Kagiso Rabada is expected to miss this match as well due to personal reasons.

SRH vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no. 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH are coming off a heavy 80-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. They had started the season with a win but have now lost three matches in a row.

GT, on the other hand, are in better form. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in their last match. After losing their opening game, they have made a good comeback with two straight wins.

SRH vs GT Playing 11

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven. SRH may not make changes despite their loss in the last match, while GT are expected to continue with the same team after their win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH made a change in the last match by bringing in Kamindu Mendis, and they are likely to stick with the same team for this game as well.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

ALSO READ: SRH vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player)
No.3: Ishan Kishan
Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma
Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

For GT, Kagiso Rabada is expected to miss this match as well due to personal reasons. He was unavailable in the last game too, and Arshad Khan replaced him in the playing eleven. So, Gujarat Titans are likely to go with the same team again.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar

ALSO READ: SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
No.3: Jos Buttler
Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
Lower-order: Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
SRH vs GT
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

kl rahul ipl 2025 dc vs csk delhi capitals

KL Rahul Credits Former KKR Coaching Staff For White-Ball Turnaround After Crucial Knock in CSK vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Clash

Rahul's 77 off 51 balls helped DC to a 25-run victory over CSK on Saturday
11:35 am
Samarnath Soory
Former India Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Criticises MS Dhoni After CSK’s Defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

‘He Should Have Retired’: Former India Cricketer Criticises MS Dhoni After CSK’s Defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Dhoni has scored 76 runs in the first four matches.
11:19 am
Sagar Paul
Good News For Mumbai Indians As Jasprit Bumrah Nears Return In IPL 2025

Will Jasprit Bumrah Make Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs RCB At Wankhede in IPL 2025?

Bumrah had suffered a back injury in January that saw him miss the Champions Trophy 2025
11:52 am
Samarnath Soory
Should Mumbai Indians Bench Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Siddharth Kaul

Should Mumbai Indians Bench Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025?

In three games, he has registered scores of 13, 8, and 0.
10:34 am
Disha Asrani
‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni After Ex-CSK Skipper Squanders FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni For Missing FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

The former CSK skipper failed to capitalise on the opportunity.
12:32 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson Achieves Historic Feat in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash; Overtakes Former Captain Late Shane Warne

Sanju Samson Achieves Historic Feat in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash; Overtakes Former Captain Late Shane Warne

11:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.