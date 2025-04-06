Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 19 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last match by 80 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. After winning their first game, they have now suffered three back-to-back defeats.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets. After losing their first game, they have bounced back with two wins in a row.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been in great form, scoring 186 runs in three matches with an average of 62. He already has two fifties and also scored 49 in last game. Given his consistency, he could be a good captaincy pick for this match.

Jos Buttler (GT)

Jos Buttler showed his class in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by scoring an unbeaten 73, proving that he is back in form. He has already scored two fifty-plus knocks in three matches and has a total of 166 runs so far.

Travis Head (SRH)

Travis Head may have failed in the last match, but he remains a strong captaincy option. He bats in the top order and has scored 140 runs in four matches so far. He started the season well with scores of 67 and 47 in the first two matches played in Hyderabad, so he could be among the runs again.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shrefane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford can be a good differential pick for this match. He has scored 94 runs in three games so far and has been picked by only 39.73% of fantasy teams.

Kamindu Mendis (SRH)

Kamindu Mendis can be a good differential pick for this match. He has been picked by only 36.52% of fantasy teams. In his first IPL match, he impressed by taking a wicket and scoring 27 runs.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

