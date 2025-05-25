SRH vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

KKR could look to make a few changes.

Match No. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Let’s check the SRH vs KKR Playing 11 for today.

KKR have earned just 12 points from 13 matches, with five wins and six losses, while their last game against RCB was washed out. They currently sit seventh in the points table.

SRH, with 11 points from five wins and seven defeats, are coming off a 42-run win over RCB in their previous outing. They are currently placed eighth in the points table.

SRH vs KKR Playing 11 Today

SRH are expected to retain the same playing XI after their dominant win. KKR, on the other hand, could look to make a few changes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH won their last match and might stick with the same playing XI.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Impact Players: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey (likely impact player)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

For KKR, Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell will be unavailable for this match. Venkatesh Iyer is also doubtful due to a finger injury that ruled him out against CSK before the tournament was suspended, and with their first game after the resumption being washed out against RCB, it remains uncertain whether he will feature in this match.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Harshit Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana (likely impact player)

