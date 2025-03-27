SRH vs LSG Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match

With Avesh Khan available, he could replace Prince Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other in Match 7 of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made a strong start to the season with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan shined with an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls, while Travis Head added 67 off 31 as SRH posted 286.

Lucknow Super Giants lost a close match to Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh scored 72 off 36, and Nicholas Pooran smashed 75 off 30 to help LSG post 209. They started well by taking four wickets in the powerplay and reducing Delhi to 113/6 but made costly mistakes in the final overs.

SRH vs LSG Playing 11

SRH won their last match, so they might keep the same team. LSG, however, could make a change as Avesh Khan is fit and might be included in the playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH batted exceptionally well against Rajasthan Royals. Although their bowlers gave away many runs, they are expected to retain the same lineup.

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong batting lineup, so they might not make changes there. However, their bowling looks weak, and with Avesh Khan available, he could replace Prince Yadav in the playing XI.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth (likely impact player)

