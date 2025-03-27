News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
SRH vs LSG Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

SRH vs LSG Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

With Avesh Khan available, he could replace Prince Yadav.

SRH vs LSG Playing 11 IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other in Match 7 of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers made a strong start to the season with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan shined with an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls, while Travis Head added 67 off 31 as SRH posted 286.

Lucknow Super Giants lost a close match to Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh scored 72 off 36, and Nicholas Pooran smashed 75 off 30 to help LSG post 209. They started well by taking four wickets in the powerplay and reducing Delhi to 113/6 but made costly mistakes in the final overs.

SRH vs LSG Playing 11

SRH won their last match, so they might keep the same team. LSG, however, could make a change as Avesh Khan is fit and might be included in the playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH batted exceptionally well against Rajasthan Royals. Although their bowlers gave away many runs, they are expected to retain the same lineup.

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

ALSO READ: SRH vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

SRH Batting Order:

  • Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma
  • No.3: Ishan Kishan
  • Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar
  • Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants have a strong batting lineup, so they might not make changes there. However, their bowling looks weak, and with Avesh Khan available, he could replace Prince Yadav in the playing XI.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

ALSO READ: SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed
  • Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
SRH vs LSG
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Shreyas Gopal CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Stats

Will CSK Playing XI vs RCB Have Shreyas Gopal? Spinner Considered for IPL 2025 Southern Derby

3:59 pm
CX Staff Writer
Former-RCB-Coach-Suggests-New-Batting-Position-For-Rishabh-Pant-Ahead-of-their-IPL-2025-Clash-vs-Sunrisers-Hyderabad

Former RCB Coach Suggests New Batting Position For Rishabh Pant Ahead of their IPL 2025 Clash vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

He scored a six-ball-duck in the previous match.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ahead of a big clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB would be relieved about the progress of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injury Update: Availability of RCB Pacer Confirmed for CSK Fixture in IPL 2025

Bhuvneshwar didn’t play in the opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to an injury, and the move was probably precautionary.
2:47 pm
Darpan Jain
Sunil Narine Injury Update

Sunil Narine Injury Update: KKR Spinner’s Availability for Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025 Revealed

KKR played without Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness.
12:05 pm
Sagar Paul
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

Former CSK Player Picks LSG X-Factor Options To Trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad As SRH vs LSG Loads in Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck.
4:03 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.

RCB Use Secret Weapon To Counter Noor Ahmad Threat in the Nets Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's biggest threat will be Noor Ahmaḍ
3:50 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.