SRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. After winning their first game, they have now lost four matches in a row and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Punjab Kings won their last match by 18 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning three and losing one.

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Today

Sunrisers might make a change in their playing eleven, while Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same winning combination.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad might make a change in their playing XI by bringing back Adam Zampa in place of Kamindu Mendis. There is still no update on Harshal Patel’s availability, as he missed the last match due to illness.

SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma Lower-order: Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa (likely impact player)

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings are expected to go with the same winning combination, as both their batting and bowling departments have been performing well.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Middle-order: Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur (likely impact player)

