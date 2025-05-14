News
England dropped Liam Livingstone after his poor run in international cricket and for RCB in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Stand-In Captain To Being Dropped: RCB Star Struggles For International and Franchise Impact As IPL 2025 Offers Redemption

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 3 min read

He scored 87 runs across seven innings in IPL 2025.

England dropped Liam Livingstone after his poor run in international cricket and for RCB in IPL 2025.

Not too long ago, Liam Livingstone was given the reins as a stand-in skipper for England. From that moment to getting dropped from both white-ball squads, the Lancashire all-rounder has endured a torrid time. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 but failed to make an impact there as well.

Following a lean run in international and franchise cricket, Livingstone could not find a place in the England squad for a white-ball series against West Indies. The series features three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from May 29. 

The Fall of Liam Livingstone 

Liam Livingstone was the stand-in England captain when they toured West Indies in October-November last year. Jos Buttler had fitness issues and could only join the team for the T20I series. It felt like a crowning moment for the all-rounder as he delivered the best performance of his career in the second ODI in Antigua. Chasing 329, Livingstone hammered a sensational 124 not-out in 85 deliveries to take the side over the line. 

That success didn’t last, however, as he managed only 94 runs in the next seven ODIs. His scores in the Champions Trophy 2025 read 14, 10, and 9. Inconsistency was an issue in the shorter format as well, with just 140 runs from the last eight T20I innings. 

ALSO READ: 

The England team management did show immense faith in him. After all, he is one of the cleanest hitters in the game when on song. His ability to contribute with the ball made him an appealing option. But the batting potential has not transformed into consistent impact. And with those recent numbers, it became increasingly hard for them to keep him in the side.

Can Liam Livingstone Redeem Himself After IPL 2025 Resumption? 

The 31-year old’s fortunes didn’t change in IPL 2025 as well. Livingstone played seven games for RCB in the tournament but barring one fifty, his scores were 15*, 10, 0, 4, and 4. The franchise had no option but to drop him from the playing XI. 

However, Livingstone might get another chance to redeem himself in this revised IPL season. The short turnaround and clashes with international cricket has put RCB in a pickle. Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, and Lungi Ngidi are set to miss the playoffs. That opens up an opportunity for Livingstone. 

RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 table with 16 points from 11 games, having won eight of those. They need just one win to book their spot in the playoffs. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the remaining group fixtures.  

