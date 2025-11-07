Star Ranji Pacer Reveals Giving Trials For THIS Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Jammu & Kashmir have won a solitary match out of their three matches so far.

Fast bowling is nothing less than an art. And for someone who has spent his early cricketing days in Jammu & Kashmir, practicing the art did not come easy. With the IPL 2026 auction within touching distance, Ranji Trophy star bowler Auqib Nabi has consistently produced impressive performances in the domestic circuit, and envisions to achieve greater heights.

The 29-year-old pacer has rose up the ranks from the U19 stage, after his friends told him about the selection trials which were taking place in a nearby stadium. With no family background in the sport Auqib Nabi has had quite some journey. From that position, the speedster believes that his state has got one of the best bowling attacks in domestic cricket today.

Auqib Nabi’s growth is quite interesting, considering his career graph. Primarily an outswing bowler, Nabi tried to test his hand for incoming delivery, which took quite a lot of his time and effort. After almost one season, the pacer is one of those few bowlers who can swing the ball both ways; a skill which not a lot of bowlers have mastered in the domestic circuit.

“Initially, I was an outswing bowler. I then worked on my inswing. When I tried to bowl the inswing, my outswing went. Next year, I worked on both types of swing, and it went well”, said the pacer from Jammu & Kashmir.

To state that Auqib Nabi is a good bowler might be an understatement, considering his numbers in domestic cricket. In just 34 First-class matches, Nabi has picked 115 wickets at an average of 20.53. To add to that, he holds an economy of 2.92, and has 11 five-wicket hauls to his name. To go a notch further, the Jammu & Kashmir speedster also possesses his name beside three 10-wicket hauls.

And just as one thought, it doesn’t end here. The pacer, who has started the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season on a high has also scored 843 runs in the 34 First-class matches with a fifty under his belt. The knock came in a recent clash when the team was struggling, and Nabi takes a lot of pride in rescuing his team from a difficult situation.

Moreover, the 29-year-old revealed that he was called for the Delhi Capitals trials ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and it did go well. Nabi further added that though the trials went extremely well, his primary focus will be to help his domestic side do well in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He stated that he would like to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he also expressed that he would not like to go too far ahead of himself.

“I went for trials with Delhi Capitals this year, and it went well. But I am currently focusing on playing for my team and doing well in the Ranji Trophy. I would love to play, but I am not thinking too far ahead”, stated Auqib Nabi.

