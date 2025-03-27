Sunil Narine Injury Update: KKR Spinner’s Availability for Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025 Revealed

KKR played without Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati by eight wickets, with impressive bowling and Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97 helping them secure their first win of the season after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first match.

KKR played without Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness. He was replaced by Moeen Ali, who played well, taking two wickets for 23 runs in four overs to limit RR to 151. However, he struggled with the bat, scoring only 5 off 12 balls, but still made a useful contribution to the team.

After the match, Moeen Ali, who replaced Sunil Narine, said he felt good as he had been practicing well. He mentioned that he was informed in the morning about Narine being unwell. While admitting that replacing Narine was not easy, he felt he did a decent job.

“It was nice. I have been practising well. I was told this morning Sunil was not well. It was hard to replace Sunil but I did a fair job,” Moeen Ali said.

Sunil Narine’s Health Update

Speaking about Sunil Narine’s health update, according to News18 Bangla, his condition is stable, and he is under medical observation. There is a possibility that he may play in the match against Mumbai on the 31st at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Even though Moeen Ali played well, Kolkata Knight Riders will still be hoping for Sunil Narine to recover soon, as he has been a key player for them for many years. In their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, KKR lost, but Narine performed well by scoring 44 runs and giving away only 27 runs in his four overs while also taking a wicket.

A positive update for Kolkata Knight Riders is that Sunil Narine might be available for their next match.

