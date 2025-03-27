News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sunil Narine Injury Update
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Sunil Narine Injury Update: KKR Spinner’s Availability for Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025 Revealed

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KKR played without Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness.

Sunil Narine Injury Update

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati by eight wickets, with impressive bowling and Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97 helping them secure their first win of the season after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first match.

KKR played without Sunil Narine, who missed the match due to illness. He was replaced by Moeen Ali, who played well, taking two wickets for 23 runs in four overs to limit RR to 151. However, he struggled with the bat, scoring only 5 off 12 balls, but still made a useful contribution to the team.

After the match, Moeen Ali, who replaced Sunil Narine, said he felt good as he had been practicing well. He mentioned that he was informed in the morning about Narine being unwell. While admitting that replacing Narine was not easy, he felt he did a decent job.

“It was nice. I have been practising well. I was told this morning Sunil was not well. It was hard to replace Sunil but I did a fair job,” Moeen Ali said.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Narine’s Health Update

Speaking about Sunil Narine’s health update, according to News18 Bangla, his condition is stable, and he is under medical observation. There is a possibility that he may play in the match against Mumbai on the 31st at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Even though Moeen Ali played well, Kolkata Knight Riders will still be hoping for Sunil Narine to recover soon, as he has been a key player for them for many years. In their first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, KKR lost, but Narine performed well by scoring 44 runs and giving away only 27 runs in his four overs while also taking a wicket.

A positive update for Kolkata Knight Riders is that Sunil Narine might be available for their next match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI vs KKR
Sunil Narine

Related posts

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

Former CSK Player Picks LSG X-Factor Options To Trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad As SRH vs LSG Loads in Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck.
11:38 am
Darpan Jain
RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.

RCB Use Secret Weapon To Counter Noor Ahmad Threat in the Nets Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's biggest threat will be Noor Ahmad, who will get ample assistance off the deck and looked fabulous in the previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
10:23 am
Darpan Jain
Mitchell Marsh Maintains Cool as SRH Set Sights on First 300 Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Score More Than Them’ – LSG Star Maintains Cool as SRH Set Sights on First 300 Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He acknowledged that Sunrisers Hyderabad will come out aggressively, as most T20 teams do nowadays.
12:10 pm
Sagar Paul
Moeen Ali Tells He Was ‘Unlucky’ To Face England Teammate Jofra Archer in RR vs KKR Clash

‘He Was Too Quick for Me’ – KKR Star Tells He Was ‘Unlucky’ To Face England Teammate in RR vs KKR Clash

KKR’s decision to bring him in turned out to be a good one.
10:03 am
Sagar Paul
‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.
1:52 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.
12:18 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.