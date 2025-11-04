Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Former South Africa Batter to Free Up Purse Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The player was retained for INR 23 crores, exceeding the SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are currently at the final stage of securing their core squad ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. Besides finalising their picks, the teams’ are also keeping an eye on other sides’ retention plans to rope in some crucial stars in their setup.

Amidst this, reports have emerged that the IPL 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), are planning to release their star overseas player, Heinrich Klaasen. According to a Times of India report, the IPL 2024 runners-up are looking to release their INR 23 crore recruit to free up their purse before heading into the bidding hall.

SRH Likely to Release Heinrich Klaasen Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The Proteas big-hitter had announced his retirement from international cricket soon after his IPL 2025 campaign with the Sunrisers. Notably, after a smashing run throughout the tournament to qualify for the IPL 2024 Final, the team failed to carry on the momentum in the following season.

With just six wins in 14 group-stage fixtures, the Orange Army finished the IPL 2025 at sixth place on the points table. However, the side is now eager to register a strong comeback in the upcoming season. Releasing the star player from their squad would help SRH to gain a massive boost in their purse.

Apart from Klaasen, Mohammed Shami could be another expensive player whom the franchise would like to reconsider before the IPL 2026 retention deadline. The veteran Indian pacer had endured a disastrous season after his comeback from the ankle injury. The INR 10 crore recruit scalped only six wickets in nine matches before being axed from SRH’s playing XI.

Heinrich Klaasen Continued His Blazing Run in IPL 2025

But unlike Shami, the wicketkeeper-batter carried on his astonishing run of form from the previous season. His stats also witnessed further improvement since SRH’s final-bound run in the IPL 2024. Klaasen, who had amassed 479 runs in 16 fixtures, scored eight runs more than the previous tally in just 14 matches. His strike rate of 172.69 even saw a slight increase from the previous edition’s 171.07.

Interestingly, the franchise had spent more on the South African finisher last season than their captain Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore). However, if SRH decides to release him before the IPL 2026 retentions deadline, they could also acquire him back by using the RTM card.

But the chances of roping in Klaasen at a much lower price could be less, as other franchises would also be keen to include the aggressive batter in their squad for the IPL 2026.

