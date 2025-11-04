Sunrisers Hyderabad Owned Northern Superchargers in the Hundred Officially Renamed by IPL Owners

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise, who also own 100% stakes of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred has officially renamed the side ahead of the next season. For the unversed, Yorkshire opted to sell their 51% stake on top of the ECB’s 49%, which allowed the Sun Group to take total control of the company shares and have their say over team name, jersey colour, etc.

The Superchargers will now be known as the Sunrisers Leeds from The Hundred 2026 edition. The 2026 season is expected to run from July 21 to August 16.

The new name ‘Sunrisers Leeds’ is in accordance to their other teams across the globe in franchise T20 cricket – Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20. Notably, the owners, Sun Group, have already filed the documents to Companies House in the UK, which have confirmed that the Superchargers name will be discontinued.

Apart from Sunrisers Hyderabad, two more teams to undergo name change in The Hundred

Apart from the Superchargers, two other team names are expected to see change with the Manchester Originals set to become Manchester Super Giants, after Lancashire’s deal with the Sanjiv Goenka Group while the Oval Invincibles are expected to be renamed MI London by Reliance Industries Limited who own the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise.

Speaking about the Superchargers’ – their women team are the current defending champions in The Hundred this year, beating Southern Brave in the summit clash. The Men’s team, on the other hand, were knocked out in the eliminator.

It is also understood that the men’s team will have a new coach after Andrew Flintoff parted ways with the franchise recently on mutual agreement. The frontrunner for Flintoff’s replacement is SRH coach and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori although a confirmation on the same is yet to happen.

Furthermore, the ECB has also announced that the Hundred will make a shift to player auctions from a draft system from next year, which would allow a substantial increase in salaries and an extra overseas player per side to make the tournament more lucrative.

