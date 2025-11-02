Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Lives Up To Hype With Stunning Ranji Trophy Double Century, Set To Be in SRH Retained Players List

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young batting sensation Ravichandran Smaran gave a sheer testament to his skillset and prowess by slamming a stellar double ton in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025.

Playing for Karnataka against Kerala, the SRH recruit scored a 220(390), which included 16 boundaries and three maximums. Together with Karun Nair, who also hit a double century, the pair scripted a mammoth 343-run stand for the fourth wicket, falling 12 short of Karnataka’s first-class record.

In Karnataka’s first game of the Ranji season, Smaran had scored a fifty too.

Ravichandran Smaran has been in stellar domestic form

Apart from his form in red-ball cricket, Smaran impressed in white-ball too during the Maharaja T20 trophy earlier this year in August. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 415 runs in 10 innings at an average of 69.17 and a fiery strike rate of 156.02.

Last domestic season, he came into the limelight with a double hundred against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. He finished the season with 516 runs in just 10 innings, averaging an impressive 64.50 with two hundreds. He continued the form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 433 runs in seven innings, averaging 72.16 and at a strike rate of 100.23 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The 22-year-old talent has definitely lived up to the hype and SRH will most certainly try and retain him for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season.

ALSO READ:

Ravichandran Smaran in IPL 2025

After initially going unsold at the mega-auction, Smaran Ravichandran was acquired by SRH for INR 30 lakhs as an injury replacement for Adam Zampa. However, unfortunately, the left-hander did not get to feature in any game for SRH as he too got ruled out due to injury for the rest of the season. Subsequently, Harsh Dubey came in.

Nevertheless, SRH still have the option to retain Smaran Ravichandran and is expected to be on the list that will be announced before the deadline on November 15.

Speaking about his overall numbers, Smaran has played 16 innings in FC, scoring 894 runs at an average of 63.85, including three centuries and two fifties. In List A cricket, he has accumulated 433 runs from seven innings at an average of 72.16, with two centuries and two half-centuries. In T20s, he has made 170 runs across six innings at an average of 34.00.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.