Surprise Name In GT Retained Players 2026, All-rounder Proves His Worth With Impressive Performance In 2nd IND A vs SA A

The youngster has been performing well in the unofficial ODI series against South Africa.

All-rounders are a rare commodity. A huge chunk of a team’s success is dependent on the quality of the all-rounders on their side. Having said that, the GT retained players 2026 list contains an all-rounder who could go on to achieve great milestones for the franchise.

Youngster Nishant Sindhu has been doing the rounds in domestic cricket for quite a few years, and his graph has constantly shown an uptrend. One of the things which is heartening to see in the case of Sindhu is the balance in terms of his bowling and batting abilities. The 21-year-old has been a proper workforce for Haryana in domestic cricket, equally with the bat and ball.

Nishant Sindhu once again impressed with his bowling abilities in the second unofficial ODI against South Africa A in Rajkot. Bowling first, the Indians restricted South Africa A to 132 runs, which was a great display of disciplined bowling. None of the South African batters were able to get going, despite a few getting starts.

However, Nishant Sindhu starred with the ball, scalping four wickets for just 16 runs in seven overs, which consisted of a maiden over as well. To add to that, Harshit Rana also bowled well to end up with three wickets, but Sindhu’s four-wicket haul was the highlight of India A’s bowling innings.

Can the GT Retained Players 2026 List Unearth a New Talent?

Considering that the Gujarat Titans have chosen to retain Nishant Sindhu, we can be safe enough to say that the management has observed some potential in the youngster in terms of what the future holds. And this is where the franchise has an opportunity to launch him into the scheme of things in IPL 2026, where he can showcase his all-round skills on the field.

In 26 T20s, the youngster has scored 460 runs, which comprises a brilliant ton and a fifty as well. But that is not all. In as many matches, Sindhu has played a crucial role with the ball for Haryana, bowling at an economy of a mere 6.39, which speaks volumes about his control. The all-rounder can be a vital cog in the plans for GT for the next season.

Though he is just 21 years old, Nishant Sindhu surely knows a thing or two about winning trophies. He was a part of the U19 India side that lifted the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in 2022. To add to that, he scored a crucial unbeaten half-century in the Final of the tournament, which speaks volumes of his ability to handle pressure. Sindhu has also made crucial contributions at the U16 level for Haryana.

As far as his role for the Gujarat Titans is concerned, the franchise can easily look at him as a bowling all-rounder who can create some good impact with the bat in the later stages of the innings. Sindhu can turn the ball away from the right hander and can also hit the long ball, which should make him one of the favourites to start in the playing XI ahead of someone like Rahul Tewatia.

