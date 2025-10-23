Which Teams Overpaid in Last Mega Auction and Might Regret Holding Onto Those Contracts in IPL 2026?

IPL 2025 saw franchises overspend on stars who failed to justify their price tags, raising major retention doubts for 2026.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction witnessed franchises breaking banks for marquee players, shattering all previous records for the most expensive buys in the tournament history. But players like Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer couldn’t justify their hefty price tags. With the IPL 2026 auction around the corner, the teams have started to draw up their player retention and release strategies.

Here’s a list of the top 5 players for whom teams might regret holding onto those contracts in 2026.

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Rishabh Pant entered the last auction pool after Delhi Capitals decided to break their eight-year-long stint with the captain. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) broke the bank by spending a whopping INR 27 crore, making Pant the most expensive buy in IPL history.

However, he endured a horrid season both as a leader and batter. In 12 matches, the left-hander managed 151 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 107.09. Though he ended on a high, with a swashbuckling hundred in a losing cause, the Super Giants had already been eliminated. They finished seventh with six wins and 12 points.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

After a change in retention policies, the IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), went all-in for Venkatesh Iyer in the mega auction. The bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and KKR saw the all-rounder’s price skyrocket to jaw-dropping INR 23.75 crore.

However, KKR’s bold decision to bring back Venkatesh didn’t pay off. Playing out of his position, the left-hand batter’s strike rate dipped, and he struggled immensely for runs through the middle overs. He scored only 142 runs in 11 games at 20.29 and a modest strike rate of 139.22. Moreover, he didn’t bowl a single over in the entire tournament. His slump coincided with KKR’s disappointing season, where the defending champions finished eighth.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) went into the IPL 2025 mega auction with clear goals on individuals they wanted. Yuzvendra Chahal, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, was the top priority. The franchise paid INR 18 crore for Chahal’s wicket-taking ability and vast experience.

Except for the flashes of brilliance, which included two four-wicket hauls, the leg-spinner failed to live up to the expectations. He also missed some matches at the business end of the tournament due to a wrist injury. Overall, the spinner took 16 wickets in 14 matches with high average and economy rates of 26.88 and 9.56, respectively.

ALSO READ

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Once seen as a cornerstone for India’s white-ball future, Ishan Kishan was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) and snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 11.25 crore. The southpaw began the season on a high, hitting a swashbuckling century in his side’s campaign opener.

The gloveman endured a lean patch before playing an unbeaten 94-run knock against RCB. Kishan finished the season with 354 runs, but his contributions in other matches were minimal. His inconsistent form could lead SRH to part ways with him. However, given the team’s approach in recent years and his ability to shift gears at any point of the game, makes him a valuable asset for the franchise.

Mohammed Shami (SRH)

Mohammed Shami returned from injury after the last ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. SRH signed Shami for a whopping INR 10 crore, expecting him to lead the pace attack and get early breakthroughs with the new ball, but the veteran pacer struggled.

The right-arm pacer delivered a miserable season, managing six wickets in nine matches with a costly economy rate of 11.23. He also recorded the most expensive spell by a bowler in IPL history, registering figures of 75/0 in four overs against PBKS in Hyderabad. With SRH lacking new ball bowling options, the franchise might give Shami another chance. But another poor season could potentially end his IPL career.

Marcus Stoinis (Punjab Kings)

Marcus Stoinis, one of PBKS’ high-profile acquisitions for INR 11 crore, didn’t have a memorable return to the franchise. He often batted at No.7 or 8 as he was the designated finisher. Despite having a role clarity, the Australian blew hot and cold throughout the season. His only notable contribution come against SRH, where he scored 44 off 16 balls, including four sixes off Mohammed Shami’s final over.

Overall, the all-rounder managed 160 runs in 11 innings at 26.66 and picked up just a solitary wicket, leaking runs at 12.35 rpo.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.