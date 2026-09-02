Teenager Vihaan Malhotra Pushing for RCB Retention Ahead of IPL 2027

The mini-auction is just a few months away, and before that, all teams will have to announce their list of retained and released players. One name from the defending champions who is making a strong case for an RCB retention ahead of the IPL 2027 auction is teenager Vihaan Malhotra.

Vihaan Malhotra Hits Century in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

The 19-year-old left hand batter represented Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 and made a strong start to the season. Vihaan scored an unbeaten 103 off just 52 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes, and batted at an impressive strike rate of 198.08. While chasing a target of 188 against Jalandhar Warriors, Vihaan opened the innings alongside Jaiveer Bhinder.

However, Fazilka Falcons suffered a setback at the very start of the chase as Jaiveer was dismissed without scoring. Vihaan then stitched a 101 run partnership with Anshul Chaudhary, with the teenager scoring the majority of the runs. He then joined skipper Sanvir Singh, who also scored a half century, to finish the game as Fazilka Falcons won by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare. Vihaan completed his century with a six, which also brought up the winning runs.

Vihaan Malhotra Makes a Strong Case for RCB Retention

The batter has been in good form this year. He scored 117 runs off 90 balls for Patiala in the semi-final of the Punjab State Inter District One Day Tournament earlier in August. He then continued his good form in the final, scoring 140 runs.

His recent form in domestic cricket is an excellent sign, especially as it has come at a crucial time. IPL teams will announce their retentions before the auction. If Vihaan continues his good form in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, he could be one of the players whom RCB may retain ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

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Why RCB should retain Vihaan Malhotra ahead of IPL 2027 auction

Low cost option: Vihaan was originally bought for a base price of INR 30 lakh. Retaining him would not put much pressure on RCB’s purse and could be a useful low cost option for the team. With his recent performances, he could offer good value while also giving RCB a young player to develop for the future.

Backup for Devdutt Padikkal: Vihaan can be a like-for-like backup for Devdutt Padikkal. Both are left hand batters who can bat at the top of the order. Having Vihaan in the squad would give RCB a similar option if Padikkal is unavailable.

Adds depth to the Indian batting group: The franchise do not have much depth in their Indian batting options. Having Vihaan in the squad will not only improve their bench strength, but will give them flexibility, as he can bat at the top and in the middle-order.

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