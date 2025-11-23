Tim David Denies a Single to His RCB Partner, Hits Six Next Ball in Abu Dhabi T10 League [WATCH]

He scored 31 off just 11 balls in the match.

During the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between the UAE Bulls and Quetta Qavalry, Tim David showed his power as he denied his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) partner Phil Salt a single and hit the next ball for a six.

Tim David Refuses Phil Salt the Strike, Then Proves the Call Right With a Massive Six

The incident happened during the sixth over of the first innings when Imran Tahir was bowling to Tim David. On the third ball, Tim David hit the ball straight to long off and immediately said no run to Phil Salt and denied a single which could have easily been taken. Before denying the single, the previous two balls, Tim David smashed both deliveries for a boundary, so he was in the rhythm.

After denying the single, in the next ball, David hit the six over long on, proving his decision right for why he denied the single. Both David and Phil Salt laughed at each other after the six, and Phil Salt also backed the decision which the Australian took. Fifteen runs came in that Imran Tahir over from the bat of Tim David.

Tim David and Phil Salt Deliver Explosive Knocks for UAE Bulls

In the match, Tim David scored 31 off just 11 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes, with a strike rate of 281.82. Phil Salt also batted at a strike rate of 206.67 as he added 31 off 15 balls, including two fours and two sixes. UAE Bulls posted a total of 109 as they were bowled out in their 10 overs. For Quetta, their skipper Mohammad Amir took four wickets.

In reply, Quetta Qavalry easily chased down the target of 110 with 10 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand. Evin Lewis scored 48* off 24 balls, and Muhammad Waseem scored 50 in just 19 balls, which helped the batting side chase down the target comfortably. With this win, Quetta Qavalry remains at the top with four wins in four matches, whereas UAE Bulls is in 5th place with two wins in four matches.

The RCB pair of Tim David and Phil Salt is in good form in the ongoing T10 League. David has scored 93 runs in three innings at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 193.75, which includes 13 sixes and four boundaries. Phil Salt has also been impressive, scoring 123 runs in four matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 256.25, with 11 sixes and nine fours so far in the tournament. It is a good sign for RCB that their retained players are performing well.

