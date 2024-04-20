Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for code of conduct breach; fans speculate reason

Tim David and Kieron Pollard were fined for the breach of conduct during the IPL match between PBKS and MI at Mullanpur.

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20% of their respective match fees for the breach of IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Both of them have admitted to the offence and accepcted the match referee's sanction. The incident took place during the 33rd match of IPL 2024 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Mullanpur.

"Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during their team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," an IPL statement read.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

What happened during PBKS vs MI match?

The 15th over of the match was bowled by fast bowler Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav.Arshdeep bowled it full but way outside off.and Suryakumar, who was batting at 67 at that time, filed to connect. But the umpire Vineet kulkarni termed it a legal ball. MI head coach Mark Boucher appeared to signal a wide from the dugout.

Batter Tim David and head coach were clearly shot on camera on urging Suryakumar Yadav to take a review. Ultimately, Surya took the review just in time and the decision was reversed. Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran was also seen pointing to the MI dugout before before the decision was referred to TV umpire.

Mumbai Indians went on to win the match by 9 runs thanks to an excellent effort from Suyakumar Yadav in batting and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department. Suryakumar scored 78 runs off 53 balls and hit 7 fours and 3 sixes during his knock. Meanwhile, Bumrah picked up 3-21 in his 4 overs.

