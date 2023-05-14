'Players like Virat bring out....' - Tom Moody makes a big comment on Virat Kohli's personality

Virat Kohli has been one of the most prominent personalities to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he has helped the tournament grow from strength to strength.

Virat has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inception of the IPL, and he is the only player to play for a single franchise from the start.

Virat Kohli has been one of the most prominent personalities to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he has helped the tournament grow from strength to strength. Virat has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inception of the IPL, and he is the only player to play for a single franchise from the start.

It is enough to know the relationship between Virat Kohli and RCB. The Bangalore-based franchise had invested a lot in Virat, as the team backed him to come good for them even when he was an Under-19 player.

Virat Kohli has also repaid the faith by being one of the greatest players ever to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the history of the league. The legendary batter also captained the franchise for a number of years, and while RCB didn’t win the trophy, Virat’s contribution was immense.

Under his leadership, RCB reached the final in 2016, and they were very close to winning their maiden IPL trophy. That year, Virat piled up 973 runs, which is still a record for the most runs in a single edition of the league.

Tom Moody lavishes praise on Virat Kohli

The veteran T20 analyst Tom Moody, who has been part of the coaching staff in the cash-rich league earlier, was full of praise for Virat Kohli in a show with Star Sports. According to Moody, Virat is a “competitive player”.

“Virat Kohli is a very emotional and competitive player. It has been the case with several other greats of the game, for it is their passion which drives them. Virat is one of those players, and such players also help the team bring out their best,” stated Tom Moody on the legendary player.

The presence of a player like Virat Kohli indeed helps a team immensely, particularly the youngsters, as they learn a lot from Virat. Kohli has seen several ups and downs in his lengthy career, so his experience certainly becomes handy.

Also Read: 'You bought Curran at 18.5 crores' - Sehwag takes aim at struggling PBKS allrounder

Moreover, Virat is always pumped up on the field, and his energy helps the other players bring the most out of them. All in all, Virat Kohli has been an invaluable asset for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.