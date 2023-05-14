'You bought Curran at 18.5 crores' - Sehwag takes aim at struggling PBKS allrounder

The former explosive Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, heaped praise on Prabhsimran Singh while taking a jibe at the most expensive player in the history of the league Sam Curran.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a stage that has continued providing opportunities for young players to showcase their supreme skillsets and make a separate name for themselves. Every year, a number of unknown players feature in the tournament and amaze the experts and viewers with their talent, while some of them even end up playing for the national team as well.

The wicketkeeper batter from Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh, has shone brightly with the willow while opening for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023. Prabhsimran has been among the most consistent batters for the Punjab-based franchise and has repaid the faith shown in him.

Last night, Prabhsimran Singh played the best knock of his IPL career at a crucial phase for PBKS, for which he has been receiving plaudits from everyone. Not only did he amass his maiden IPL ton, but Prabhsimran also bailed his team out of the troubled waters in what was a do-or-die game for Punjab Kings.

Prabhsimran’s knock helped PBKS reach a fighting total, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning score in the end. The talent of Prabhsimran was always lucid, but he has translated them into consistent performances this year.

Virender Sehwag praises Prabhsimran Singh, criticises Sam Curran

The former explosive Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, heaped praise on Prabhsimran Singh while taking a jibe at the most expensive player in the history of the league Sam Curran. Sehwag stated that despite fetching only INR 60 Lakh, Prabhsimran has been performing better than Sam Curran, for whom PBKS threw an amount of INR 18.50 crore at the auction table.

“He showed that he can hit those centuries. Again, he was bought for INR 60 lakh, and if a player fetching that much scores hundreds and wins you a couple of games, there can be nothing better than that. You bought Sam Curran for 18.5 crores. What has he done?” stated Sehwag to Cricbuzz.

Sam Curran was bought in with a lot of expectations by the Punjab Kings, but the English all-rounder hasn’t performed according to the plan. There is a good chance that Curran has felt the pressure of the price tag, which might have resulted in mediocre shows by a player as talented as Curran.

Punjab Kings have two games remaining, and they need to win both games to stay alive in the competition. It might be the ideal time for Sam Curran to step up for his team.

