WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar predicted this PBKS star's bright future as two-year-old video resurfaces online

Sachin Tendulkar is known as the 'God of Cricket' for a reason. Apart from his own set of talents, the Master Blaster also has a keen eye for identifying brilliance. In an old video dated two years back, Sachin made a prediction about a PBKS star who can come good in the coming years.

Fast-forward to the present, the young cricketer slammed his maiden IPL century last night against the Delhi Capitals, becoming Punjab's first centurion of the IPL 2023 season. Prabhsimran Singh's batting exploits propelled his team to an impressive victory over the Delhi Capitals, who also became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race this year.

Due to Prabhsimran's impressive performance, the cricket fraternity has showered him with praise, and an old video featuring batting legend Tendulkar discussing the PBKS star has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, the 50-year-old reflects on the youngster's batting performance during the 2020 edition of the celebrated T20 tournament.

Prabhsimran Singh gave a testament of his mettle with the ton

“Prabhsimran is one to watch out for. His backlift and bat swing is free flowing. When the ball hits his bat, and the sound it creates is quite amazing,” Tendulkar lauded the PBKS in a video shared on Twitter.

I really liked what I saw of @prabhsimran01 in @lionsdenkxip’s previous game.



Here are my observations about him from that game.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7elqOWXjWz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 10, 2020

Prabhsimran played an outstanding innings, smashing 103 runs off 65 balls to propel Punjab to post a total of 167-7 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran hit six sixes and ten fours in his quick-fire knock against David Warner's team at Delhi. In response, Warner's team could only manage 136-8 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 31-run victory for the visitors.

Also Read: 'League's fastest bowler sitting out'- Irfan Pathan slams SRH management after shambolic loss to LSG

Prabhsimran was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance against Delhi Capitals. Since his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2019, the 22-year-old has featured in 18 matches in the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.