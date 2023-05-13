'League's fastest bowler sitting out'- Irfan Pathan slams SRH management after shambolic loss to LSG

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket defeat at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier today, as their poor run extended in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season. This loss dealt a significant blow to their chances of making the playoffs, as they now sit in ninth place on the table with only eight points from 11 matches.

Although Sunrisers Hyderabad had a strong performance, their fortunes took a turn for the worse when an experiment by Aiden Markram backfired. With 69 runs needed in the final five overs, Markram brought on part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma, who conceded 31 runs in six deliveries, reducing the equation to 38 runs required in 24 balls.

Eventually, Lucknow successfully chased down the 183-run target with four balls to spare as Abhishek's decisive over drew significant criticism as well as Markram's leadership skills. IPL commentator and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also unimpressed with the move. In fact, following the match, Pathan expressed confusion over another issue involving Umran Malik, which has left the ex- Indiacricketer "baffled."