'The Hyderabad Cricket Association can provide the proper dugouts....,' Sunil Gavaskar expresses his disappointment after the crowd's wild behaviour

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of the most controversial seasons ever in the history of the league. A new controversy pops out almost every other day, which is obviously not good for the tournament.

While competitions and rivalries are fine, as these things make the tourney interesting, this season has crossed every limit. The players have been involved in unnecessary altercations, whereas the umpires have made some poor decisions.

The technology used by the third umpire has often been questionable, particularly the ball trajectory used to check the waist-height no balls this year. The trajectory always shows the ball dipping, and due to that, those even above the set height are often deemed as fair deliveries.

Along the same lines, a very high full toss wasn’t adjudged as a no-ball, which heated the atmosphere at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The crowd was clearly unhappy with the decision, and they started to throw unwanted things towards the Lucknow Super Giants’ dugout, which interrupted the game for a few minutes.

Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at the Hyderabad Cricket Association

What transpired during the first innings was completely unnecessary, and strict actions must be taken against those who were involved in this odious activity. Meanwhile, the former Indian captain and player, Sunil Gavaskar, has called out the Hyderabad Cricket Association for an insecure dugout in the ground.

“What’s hard to understand is most dugouts have what we call flexi-glass. Here we have a beach umbrella kind of things, which is no protection. Come on, the Hyderabad Cricket Association can provide the proper dugouts rather than these makeshift things you see. Obviously, these are a problem, an issue,” stated Sunil Gavaskar after this incident.

Heinrich Klaasen also condemned the act by the Hyderabad crowd and expressed his disappointment because that incident broke all the momentum of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting. Later, SRH ended up with a few runs short in the innings.

Sunil Gavaskar’s comments are valid, as such incidents are never good for a beautiful sport like cricket. The emotions of the fans are understandable, but there is a limit to everything.

