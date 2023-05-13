'Not great umpiring' - Heinrich Klaasen miffed at umpires as they fail to handle crowd chaos in Hyderabad

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been full of controversies, as a new drama seems to emerge every other day.

From the players getting involved in the altercations during and after the game to the umpires coming up with some controversial decisions, this IPL season has seen it all thus far.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been full of controversies, as a new drama seems to emerge every other day. From the players getting involved in the altercations during and after the game to the umpires coming up with some controversial decisions, this IPL season has seen it all thus far.

There have been fines imposed on the biggest personalities in the league, while the fans have also been full of criticism for the poor umpiring during the game. The umpiring standards have been pretty ordinary throughout the season, which is truly unacceptable at a level like the IPL.

What’s more shocking is that even the third umpire has consistently given wrong decisions several times this IPL despite having all the technology required to check every ball from every possible angle. The technology itself has been debatable, particularly during checking of the waist-height no balls.

The ball tracking used to check the no balls mostly show the ball dipping, and hence, even the deliveries well above the required height are often referred to as fair deliveries. While the batters have expressed their disappointment over the decisions, the umpires haven’t thought of changing their verdict even once.

Heinrich Klaasen shows his disappointment over a controversial decision

A similar incident happened during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where a ball well over the height wasn’t deemed as a no-ball. Seeing this, the Hyderabad crowd couldn’t control their frustration and threw unwanted objects into the LSG’s dressing room, which has been a talking point since then.

During the innings break, the Proteas batter Heinrich Klaasen, who played a fine knock of 47 runs off 29 balls, stated his views on the decision, where he wasn’t happy at all.

“Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want from a crowd. It broke a lot of momentum. Hopefully, the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring,” stated an agitated Klaasen.

Also Read: WATCH: Utter chaos in Hyderabad as crowd throws bottles at LSG dug out after Umpire overturns No Ball to Klaasen

Irrespective of the decision by the umpire, that kind of behaviour of the crowd is completely unacceptable. By getting involved in such activities, the decisions given by the umpire won’t be changed either.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.