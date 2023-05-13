WATCH: Utter chaos in Hyderabad as crowd throws bottles at LSG dug out after Umpire overturns No Ball to Klaasen
The home game today at Hyderabad witnessed utter chaos when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The home team managed to score 182 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's contribution of 47 runs. However, during the game, Klaasen was involved in an argument with the on-field officials over a waist-high no-ball call. Netizens also criticized the umpires on social media platforms for their decision.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of the first innings when Klaasen faced Avesh Khan, who bowled a waist-high full-toss. The on-field umpire signaled a no-ball, but the decision was challenged by LSG skipper Krunal Pandya. The third umpire reviewed multiple replays and decided to reverse the decision, calling it a fair delivery despite the ball tracking showing otherwise. Fans sitting behind the LSG dugout were unhappy with the decision and started throwing water bottles and other objects toward the Lucknow camp.
WATCH: Fans lash out as umpire overturns shocking NO BALL to Klaasen
“The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal – Markram and Phillips’ wicket.) That broke the moment, it was difficult to play the harder length balls. Need to bowl length and slower ones into the wicket, can’t be too full,” Klaasen said at the mid-innings break
Crowd chanting Kohli Kohli near LSG's dugout . 😭 #SRHvLSGpic.twitter.com/DyBrkYwG0h— 𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO (@Goatcheeku_18) May 13, 2023
“It’s not a bad wicket, but it’s a bit slow. Can use the natural variations. I reckon if the spinners can bowl quickly into the wicket, the natural variations can take over. Disappointed off the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either,” he added.
