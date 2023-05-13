WATCH: Utter chaos in Hyderabad as crowd throws bottles at LSG dug out after Umpire overturns No Ball to Klaasen

The home game today at Hyderabad witnessed utter chaos when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The home team managed to score 182 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's contribution of 47 runs. However, during the game, Klaasen was involved in an argument with the on-field officials over a waist-high no-ball call. Netizens also criticized the umpires on social media platforms for their decision.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the first innings when Klaasen faced Avesh Khan, who bowled a waist-high full-toss. The on-field umpire signaled a no-ball, but the decision was challenged by LSG skipper Krunal Pandya. The third umpire reviewed multiple replays and decided to reverse the decision, calling it a fair delivery despite the ball tracking showing otherwise. Fans sitting behind the LSG dugout were unhappy with the decision and started throwing water bottles and other objects toward the Lucknow camp.