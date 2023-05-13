'His contribution can't be undermined' - Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise on this young Indian performer

The former legendary Indian batter and captain, Sunil Gavaskar, has been mighty impressed by numerous Indian players who have lit the Indian Premier League (IPL) stage this year.

On several occasions, Gavaskar has also heaped praise for those players who he feels can serve their franchise and the Indian team in the coming years.

Among all the players to have received praise from the former batting maestro is the very talented wicketkeeper-batter from Punjab Kings (PBKS) Jitesh Sharma. Ever since being a part of the PBKS group last year, Jitesh has been one of the most consistent batters in the team.

Jitesh Sharma often does the arduous job of batting in the lower middle order, as a batter needs to be very flexible to succeed in the T20 format. So far, Jitesh has fit himself in every role given by Punjab Kings, which is very commendable.

No wonder Jitesh has been praised by the veteran analysts consistently since the last season. Sunil Gavaskar feels that his contribution to the team is valuable, and rightly so.

Sunil Gavaskar lavishes praise on Jitesh Sharma

The veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar feels that Jitesh Sharma has chipped in with crucial runs for his teams, and his contributions have provided the much-required momentum to Punjab Kings at the late end of the innings.

“Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well to PBKS. He's been striking the ball at a good rate at the back end of the innings. He's giving Punjab just the push and momentum towards the last 4/5 overs, which they haven't had in the previous years. So his contribution with the bat cannot be undermined,” stated Sunil Gavaskar in a show with Star Sports.

Among all the batters to have faced a minimum of 50 balls in the slog overs in IPL 2023, Jitesh Sharma has the third-best strike rate (193.10) with the willow. These numbers prove the value of Jitesh Sharma in a T20 side.

Apart from hitting the big shots, Jitesh can also weave a prudent knock if the situation demands. An all-round batter like him, who can also keep the wickets, is invaluable for any team in world cricket.

