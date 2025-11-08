Top 3 Players Who Could Just Escape RCB Released Players 2026 List

Consistency is key in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have often struggled to strike the perfect balance — until last season, when they clinched the elusive title, ending a 17-year wait. As the IPL 2026 approaches, big decisions loom over player retention and releases. Among the many discussions swirling around the franchises’ strategy, three notable names who could escape the RCB’s released players list: Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, and Lungi Ngidi.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell, a promising young all-rounder, was seen as a long-term investment by the Royal Challengers when signed in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite his potential, the Englishman saw limited opportunities to display his skills due to the presence of his compatriot Phil Salt, who played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) IPL 2025 title triumph last year. Bethell featured in the playing XI mainly when Salt was on paternity leave, stepping up as an opener. In two matches, the left-hander scored 67 runs at an impressive strike rate of 171.79 and an average of 33.50, including a brisk fifty.

Since IPL 2025, Bethell has continued to build his reputation, scoring 196 runs in nine innings at an average of 28 and a striking 164.70 strike rate. His ability to anchor the innings and add all-round value means RCB management could skillfully back him as a backup option, banking on his potential and glimpses of excellence during limited playtime.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone endured a terrible IPL 2025 season, struggling with both bat and ball. Batting at No. 4, Livingstone looked completely out of rhythm, particularly against spin. In 10 matches, he managed 112 runs at an average of 16 and a modest strike rate of 133.33. With the ball, Livingstone feared no better, claiming two wickets at an average of 38, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.01.

However, Livingstone has been in sublime form since the IPL 2025. In the T20 Blast 2025, he hammered 260 runs in seven matches, averaging 52 and a strike rate of 176.87. He carried that form into The Hundred 2025 with 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 155.48. His bowling similarly improved with six wickets in the T20 Blast and seven wickets in The Hundred, maintaining impressive economy rates. Thanks to his versatility and improved bowling, Livingstone might just avoid the chopping block, considered a valuable asset for RCB’s flexible squad needs.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi filled the void left by Josh Hazelwood due to injury significantly well, snaring four wickets in two games at an average of 20.25, albeit with a slightly high economy rate of 10.12, including a three-wicket haul against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Ngidi, South Africa’s frontline pacer across formats, has maintained exceptional form post-IPL 2025, claiming 22 wickets in 15 matches across formats, including a fifer against Australia Down Under.

Focusing on just T20 International matches, Ngidi has displayed excellent control, conceding runs at impressive economy rate of 7.36. His knack for taking wickets and bowling economical spells has earned him praise throughout the year. Given his age, fitness, and consistent form, Ngidi is strongly likely to be retained, providing RCB with pace depth beyond their primary fast bowlers.

