Top 5 Knocks by Punjab Kings (PBKS) Batters in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a memorable run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They reached the final for the first time in 11 years but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

They started the season strong and stayed consistent throughout. PBKS finished at the top of the points table with 19 points, winning nine games. One match had no result. Though they lost to RCB in the first qualifier, they bounced back by chasing 204 against Mumbai Indians to book a spot in the final.

This season, some of their batters played brilliant knocks. Here are the top five knocks from their batters in IPL 2025.

Priyansh Arya – 103 off 42 balls against CSK (Mullanpur)

Priyansh Arya stole the show in the first innings by smashing a brilliant century in just 39 balls, helping Punjab Kings (PBKS) post a strong total of 219 for six against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur. He finished with 103 runs from 42 balls, hitting seven fours and nine sixes, with a strike rate of 245.23.

Apart from Arya, the rest of PBKS’s top six batters failed, but Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen added important runs to take the team to 219. Chasing the target, CSK finished with 201 for five in their 20 overs. Punjab Kings won the match by 18 runs.

Shreyas Iyer – 97* off 42 balls against GT (Ahmedabad)

Shreyas Iyer made a stunning Punjab Kings debut, scoring an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls with nine sixes and five fours against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. He shared a quick 81-run stand in just 28 balls with Shashank Singh, helping PBKS post 243 for five.

Gujarat Titans managed 232 for five in reply, as Punjab won by 11 runs.

Shreyas Iyer – 87* off 41 balls against MI in Qualifier 2 (Ahmedabad)

Against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 87 off just 41 balls. He smashed five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 212.20.

Staying unbeaten till the end, he guided Punjab Kings to a five-wicket win with one over to spare, securing their place in the final.

Prabhsimran Singh – 91 off 48 balls against LSG (Dharamshala)

Prabhsimran Singh played a great innings against Lucknow Super Giants in the league match at Dharamshala. He scored 91 runs from 48 balls.

He hit seven fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 189.58. His knock helped Punjab Kings post 236 for five, and they went on to win the match by 37 runs.

Josh Inglis – 73 off 42 balls against MI in league stage (Jaipur)

In their last league match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, while chasing 185, Josh Inglis came in at number three and played a brilliant knock of 73 from 42 balls.

He smashed nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 173.81. His innings was crucial as Punjab Kings won by seven wickets with nine balls to spare, securing a spot in the top two.

