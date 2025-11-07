Tricky Choice For Kavya Maran and Sunrisers Hyderabad As Key Batters Look To Avoid SRH Released Players 2026

The Orange Army gathered 13 points from 14 matches in IPL 2025.

The process of submitting the list of released and retained players is nothing less than an exam for the management of each franchise, the results of which they bear each year. That being said, one of the teams that has grown exponentially in the last few years would be Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by Kavya Maran & Co. Let’s look at the SRH released players 2026 list.

The Orange Army did not have the best of seasons in 2025, with the team finishing sixth on the points table. They were able to gather 13 points from 14 matches in the group stage, not enough to qualify for the playoffs.

For the SRH released players 2026, the Orange Army would have to make a tough choice. There have been rumours around releasing Heinrich Klaasen from the franchise to enter the IPL 2026 auction with a higher purse. However, the extent of the rumour will only be revealed on November 15, after the submission of SRH retention list.

Heinrich Klaasen in SRH Released Players 2026 — Wise Choice?

Well, it is extremely difficult to predict whether the retention or release of a player would be a wise. This is simply because of the financial nature attached to every decision, which holds supreme importance.

Heinrich Klaasen was acquired for a hefty sum of INR 23 crore last season, and he delivered the results which were expected out of him. The former South African was the highest run-scorer for the franchise in IPL 2025, with 487 runs in 14 matches and a humongous strike-rate of 172.69. He also scored an unbeaten 105 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

For cricketing reasons, any franchise would love to have Klaasen on their side. But releasing Klaasen would free up INR 23 crore for the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the all-important auction.

The decision has its own pros and cons, but it is a decision that Kavya Maran & the SRH management will have to make. Klaasen has been a wonderful asset to the franchise since 2023, and fans would love him to keep going. To add to that, his wicketkeeping option is an added advantage to the side.

Ishan Kishan Amongst Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players

Pocket dynamo Ishan Kishan smashed a blistering century in his very first match for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the wicketkeeper-batter could not contribute efficiently in any of the next fixtures. Kishan was a good fit for the No.3 spot in a side that went bonkers from ball one. But he is now on the cusp of finding himself in the SRH released players 2026 list.

The 27-year-old scored 354 runs in 14 matches in the last season. Though he played at an impressive strike rate of 152.58, Kishan was not able to convert his starts into bigger totals. He was bought for INR 11.25 crore, and letting him go would once again mean an increase in purse for the 2016 champions.

The wicketkeeper started his Ranji Trophy campaign this year on an impressive note, scoring a century in the Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu match in Coimbatore. The innings included 14 boundaries and two sixes. Though the IPL would be a complete change in formats, the star player would take a lot of confidence from the knock.

Before joining forces with SRH, the wicketkeeper-batter had some instrumental performances with the Mumbai Indians. It would be a headache for the franchise to decide on whether to let him go, considering his batting prowess.

By releasing Klaasen and Kishan both, Kavya Maran & Co. would also have to consider that the franchise would lose two wicketkeepers. Though they would easily be able to acquire the services of another gloveman with the sum they would get (INR 34.25 crore), the decision to let two of their potentially explosive performers into the SRH released players 2026 list would not be easy.

