Tricky Choice With India Pacers In RCB Retention List 2026 — Who Stays? Who Will Be Released?

RCB lifted their maiden IPL title in 2025 in the 18th season of the tournament.

Winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) title after 18 long years, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would not want to change a thing about how they approached the season. But the franchise would have a tough task of submitting the RCB retention list 2026, for the upcoming season. The deadline for doing the same is November 15, post which the RCB retained players 2026 names would also be clear for the fans.

Lifting the title last season, the franchise from Bengaluru had a near perfect campaign. The team bagged 19 points from their group stage fixtures, and finished second on the points table, just under the Punjab Kings. RCB won nine of the 14 league matches, which speaks great volumes of their consistency throughout the season.

There were a lot of factors that came together to help RCB win the title in 2025. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt’s opening stand, powered by some great performances from skipper Rajat Patidar propelled the team towards glory. Not to forget the contributions of Krunal Pandya with the bat and ball, the side was able to strengthen their middle-order. To add to that, Patidar became just the fourth captain to lift the IPL title in his very first campaign as the leader.

However, all that being in the past, the management would like to plan for the future now. Their plans for 2026 would be well in the pipeline and the RCB retention list 2026 is what the fans would have their eyes on. The RCB retained players 2026 and the RCB released players 2026 will be the lists to look forward to ahead of the upcoming season.

India Pacers In RCB Retention List 2026

All said and done, one of the most important discussions amongst the franchise right now would be the pool of fast bowlers. While Blessing Muzarabani, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara are their overseas options, the Indian pool has just three options in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Abhinandan Singh and Yash Dayal.

The franchise will have to take a tough call with respect to their Indian pace bowling options, which did leak a few runs in the last season. Though they would like to keep the services of Abhinandan Singh intact for the next season, considering his low costs, the remaining three bowlers would be the topic of discussion amongst the management.

Probable Indian Quick In RCB Retention List 2026

As far as the performances are concerned, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would love to retain the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their Indian speedster. One of the reasons that will come to the Indian bowler’s aid is his ability to swing the ball both ways towards the beginning of the innings. To add to that, the 35-year-old speedster has also got the skills to bowl in the death overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 11 years, and was a consistent performer for the Orange Army. However, after being acquired by RCB ahead of IPL 2025, the right-arm pacer continued his good form in 2025 as well. He went on to 17 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 9.28, which is decent for a speedster bowling at the start and also at death.

The Indian pacer has got a fantastic yorker up his sleeve and can also bowl great variations like the slower deliveries. To add to that, his ability to swing the ball both ways would be extremely handy for RCB to counter aggressive batters, especially on surfaces where the pitch does not assist the pacers a lot. Therefore, he is expected to feature in the RCB retention list 2026, which will not make him a part of the RCB released players 2026 list.

That being said, retaining just Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the next season would place some good money on the table for the 2025 champions. The other two speedsters, Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar were acquired for a total of INR 11 Crore in the last auction, which Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bagged by RCB for INR 10.75 Crore.

Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar In RCB Released Players 2026 List

The RCB retention list 2026 being out of the way, it would be the best for the franchise to let go of Yash Dayal and Rasikh Dar ahead of the upcoming season. However tough a decision it may be, it shall help the management clear some room for funds. Dayal has been very expressive about the support he received from Virat Kohli and the franchise after Rinku Singh took him down for five consecutive sixes.

However, after playing 15 matches last season, Dayal was only able to manage 13 wickets for the champions at an economy of 9.59. Though his impact towards the start of the innings with the new ball is fine, he seems to be taken to the cleaners quite often towards the later stages of the game. He was bought for a sum of INR 5 Crore last season, and the franchise can look for a better option for that price.

On the other hand, Rasikh Dar was the most expensive buy in the auction last season, in terms of uncapped players. Starting at a base price of INR 30 Lakhs, the 25-year-old was bought by RCB for a whopping INR 6 Crore. However, his inclusion in the playing XI did not justify the hefty amount. He featured in just two matches for RCB in 2025, and managed a solitary wicket.

All factors considered, it would be in the franchise’s best interests to let go of the two pacers, slotting them in the RCB released players 2026 list, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar falls under the RCB retention list 2026. After a successful season, the team would like to maintain the momentum and carry it into the next season as well.

