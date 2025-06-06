Uncapped XI of IPL 2025: 2 Young Guns From Mumbai Indians, 4 From Punjab Kings

IPL 2025 witnessed quite a few uncapped players producing unforgettable moments.

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. Fans witnessed a first-time IPL champions after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

The season had thrilling finishes, super over, high-scoring contests, and electrifying individual performances. The league also had to be suspended temporarily due to the India-Pakistan cross-border military conflict. Fortunately, things de-escalated, and the tournament was rescheduled.

The IPL 2025 had some incredible young talent coming through. We had several players who are yet to play international cricket – known as uncapped players – put on a show for the fans. Here we come up with the playing XI of IPL 2025, comprising only uncapped players.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

(Innings – 17, Runs – 549, Average – 32.29, Strike rate – 160.52)

The Punjab Kings opener had an outstanding season in IPL 2025. He provided them with good starts consistently and at a pretty fast rate. With over 500 runs, this was Prabhsimran Singh’s best-ever IPL season. He smashed four half-centuries in the tournament, including 91 off 48 against Lucknow Super Giants and 83 off 49 versus Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

(Innings – 7, Runs – 252, Average – 36, Strike rate – 206.55)

The 14-year-old wonderkid would not have expected a chance to showcase his talent this season. But an injury to Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson opened the door for him. He hit 34 off 20 on his debut, and later blasted 101 off 38 against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest player to register an IPL century.

In the final game against Chennai Super Kings, he struck 57 off 33 while adjusting his game and showing he is not a one-trick pony.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

(Innings – 17, Runs – 475, Average – 27.94, Strike rate – 179.24)

Priyansh Arya was picked by the Punjab Kings after hitting six sixes in an over in the Delhi T20 league. He delivered outstanding returns in his debut IPL season, batting at the top of the order. The left-hand batter scored a blistering 103 off 42 deliveries against CSK. More recently, he hit 62 off 35 against the Mumbai Indians bowling attack.

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

(Innings – 7, Runs – 240, Average – 34.28, Strike rate – 188.97)

Ayush Mhatre came into the CSK side as an injury replacement and had one of the best debut seasons. His best came against RCB, when he hammered 94 runs in 48 deliveries, almost taking CSK to a victory while chasing 214. Mhatre gave quick starts to CSK in the second half of the season, crossing the 30-run mark five times. He opened the batting but will have to bat at four in our IPL 2025 Uncapped XI.

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS)

(Innings – 15, Runs – 369, Average – 30.75, Strike rate – 145.84)

Nehal Wadhera moved from the Mumbai Indians to the Punjab Kings and had enough time in the middle to make an impact. The left-hander batted at number four or five for most of the season, playing a few crucial knocks. Wadhera produced his best IPL innings against the Rajasthan Royals, hitting 70 off 37 coming in at number four.

Shashank Singh (PBKS)

(Innings – 14, Runs – 350, Average – 50.00, Strike rate – 153.50)

Shashank Singh has been a key figure in the Punjab Kings’ side down the order. He has done the finishing role pretty well, often giving them quick cameos when needed. He registered two half-centuries in the tournament, batting at number six or seven. In the last four overs of the innings, he struck at 202. Shashank Singh will be the captain of this IPL 2025 Uncapped XI due to his experience.

Naman Dhir (MI)

(Innings – 12, Runs – 252, Average – 31.50, Strike rate – 182.60)

IPL 2025 was a season where renowned finishers had poor returns, while young guns did a pretty good job. Naman Dhir was one of the best finishers in the tournament, alongside Tristan Stubbs and Tim David. He provided Mumbai Indians much-needed cameos down the order, striking at 206 in death overs.

Vipraj Nigam (DC)

(Matches – 14, Runs – 142, Average – 20.28, Strike rate – 179.74, Wickets – 11, Economy – 9.12)

Vipraj Nigam was one of the finds of the season. He was crucial to Delhi Capitals’ success in the first half and held his own even when the team fell off the track. The 20-year-old leg-spin all-rounder was a bit expensive but picked up wickets regularly. He was good with the bat down the order, striking at 179. He adds good balance to the side with his all-around skill set.

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

(Innings – 13, Wickets – 14, Economy – 8.25)

Digvesh Rathi had a blockbuster season for all the right reasons. In an LSG bowling attack, which had the worst team economy in the season at 10.28, Rathi conceded at just 8.25 while picking up key wickets. The mystery spinner was one of the major reasons LSG had a much better season than pre-tournament expectations. His celebrations were brilliant, and his run-out attempt against RCB in the final league fixture showed he’s willing to stick to his guns.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

(Innings – 8, Wickets – 8, Economy – 8.00)

Chennai Super Kings took a long time to give Anshul Kamboj an opportunity in the IPL 2025. The right arm pacer had eight games in the second half of the season, and he looked impressive. With eight wickets at an economy of eight made him one of the better CSK bowlers this season.

Ashwani Kumar (MI)

(Innings – 7, Wickets – 11, Economy – 11.31)

Mumbai Indians unearthed two talents in IPL 2025 – Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar. The latter had a better season and makes it into the Uncapped XI of IPL 2025. The left-arm pacer took four for 24 in three overs against KKR on his debut. Ashwani later picked two for 28 against the Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected contest. He bowled well under pressure in the Eliminator, picking a wicket for 28 in 3.3 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (KKR)

(Innings – 12, Wickets – 17, Economy – 10.11)

Vaibhav Arora will be the Impact Player of our Uncapped XI of IPL 2025. The KKR pacer didn’t have an impressive season, but there weren’t many uncapped pacers who did well this season. Arora picked 17 wickets in the tournament at a high economy rate. It didn’t help him that the team management was hellbent on turning him into a death-overs specialist.

Uncapped XI of IPL 2025

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Priyansh Arya

Ayush Mhatre

Nehal Wadhera

Shashank Singh (c)

Naman Dhir

Vipraj Nigam

Anshul Kamboj

Digvesh Rathi

Ashwani Kumar

Vaibhav Arora (IP)

