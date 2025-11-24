Uncertain To Be Sold in IPL 2026 Auction, Veteran Overseas Batter Keeps Firing With Impactful Knocks in T10 League

He was with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Faf du Plessis, who has also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been in decent touch ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He has been playing impactful knocks and has continued his run in the ongoing T10 League, where he features for Vista Riders.

Faf scored 53 runs in 26 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 212 in the latest fixture of the competition. 67.92% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 45.68% of the team’s runs alone in this game.

He opened the innings and remained not out for the Riders in a daunting chase to take his team over the line with four balls and five wickets to spare. Faf du Plessis has had starts in every game of the ongoing T10 League, as confirmed by his scores of 21, 26, & 13 in the previous three outings.

From the very first run to the final blow – Faf owned this chase 🤩#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/1yqHwsanYo — FanCode (@FanCode) November 23, 2025

Finally, he made a big score after looking so good at the crease and couldn’t have found a better time to compile this half-century in Abu Dhabi. This knock helped his team climb to the second spot on the points table, and Faf won the Player of the Match award for his scintillating batting show.

Will Faf du Plessis earn a deal in IPL 2026 auction?

Faf du Plessis had a middling IPL 2025 with the Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 123.92 in nine innings, with two fifties. Consequently, he was released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and the South African batter might not be in high demand this time.

There are multiple reasons: he doesn’t have age on his side, endured a poor IPL 2025, and almost every team has a settled top order. However, Faf du Plessis has somehow earned deals before against odds and might find a team again, as some teams need backups in their squads.

For instance, the Gujarat Titans (GT) won’t mind another top-order batter in the setup, and they like experienced players and hardly trust young ones, barring a few. Apart from GT, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might also look for someone like him, as they have let the likes of Quinton de Kock and Venkatesh Iyer go.

To his credit, Faf has been doing well everywhere after a poor IPL season and has shown no signs of regression as a batter or player in general. Teams don’t mind a few veterans in their side, and he also brings leadership value, so a possibility can’t be ruled out, even if the chances are less.

