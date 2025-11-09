Underrated Players Who Could Be On Punjab Kings Radar For IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction is likely to be held in mid-December.

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to be full of surprises, with franchises hunting for hidden gems who can deliver impact without breaking the bank. Punjab Kings has backed exciting Indian talent, and could look beyond the big names this time. With the PBKS retention list featuring only a few core names, the 2025 runners-up will be on the lookout for new domestic talent to rebuild and strengthen their squad.

The Punjab Kings targets for the upcoming auction could include some underrated performers who haven’t yet been part of the IPL, but have shown strong potential in domestic cricket.

Here are three such names that could fit perfectly into Punjab Kings plans.

Harsh Tyagi

A name that might sound familiar to junior cricket followers, Harsh Tyagi made waves during the U19 Asia Cup final in 2018 when he picked up a sensational six-wicket haul for India. Since then, the left-arm spinner has quietly built his reputation in domestic cricket. The 25-year-old recently took a four-wicket haul in the Saurashtra vs Delhi clash of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26.

What makes him special is his control, flight, and ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, something that PBKS lacked in the last season. With left-arm spinners often thriving on Indian pitches, Tyagi could be a smart low-cost addition to the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 auction.

Money Grewal

One of the rising stars from the Delhi Premier League, Money Grewal, has turned heads with his pace and consistency. The 25-year-old quick grabbed attention after a stunning hat-trick in the DPL 2025 and ended the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 20 scalps.

Known for hitting the deck hard and generating sharp bounce, Grewal’s raw pace could make him a valuable partner to Arshdeep Singh. For a side like Punjab Kings, which has often struggled for reliable Indian pacers beyond their main attack, Grewal fits the bill perfectly as a future-ready fast-bowling prospect.

Akshat Raghuwanshi

At just 22, Akshat Raghuwanshi is already making noise in domestic cricket. The Indore Pink Panthers batter impressed in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025 with his clean hitting and fearless approach. He amassed 239 runs in four matches. Whether it’s accelerating in the middle overs or finishing games under pressure, Raghuwanshi has shown the temperament that teams crave. Venkatesh Iyer, his MP skipper, reckons him as “one of the most talented young batters.”

For Punjab Kings, who need a solid Indian middle-order option, Raghuwanshi could be a future investment worth making. He could be among the difference-makers the team has been searching for: young, fearless, and hungry to make their IPL debut.

