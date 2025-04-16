USA T20 World Cup Hero Expresses Wish To Play in IPL

His latest post has amplified the buzz.

United States of America (USA) cricketer Aaron Jones has expressed interest to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jones turned heads with his explosive batting in the T20 World Cup 2024, after registering the second-highest individual score on T20 World Cup debut with an unbeaten 94* against Canada.

Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his ambitions with a post saying, “I want to play in the IPL soon.”

He also posted an hourglass emoticon on his X handle, which could imply the countdown for the beginning of something that the 30-year-old has been waiting for a long time.

I want to play in the IPL soon ⏳🙏🏾 — Aaron Jones (@Macca_Jones) April 15, 2025

Will Aaron Jones play in IPL 2025?

Aaron Jones missed out on a spot in the final roster of players for the IPL 2025 mega-auction, despite his hopes of securing an IPL contract. The 30-year-old opener, who holds a Barbados passport, recently earned attention after being signed by the St. Lucia Kings as a local player in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Interestingly, the St. Lucia Kings are owned by IPL side Punjab Kings, fueling speculation that Jones could still find a way into the tournament.

Although he wasn’t picked in the mega-auction, rumours suggest that several teams have him on their radar as a potential replacement for IPL 2025. The right-handed batter has further amplified the buzz with his latest viral social media post that has fans and pundits talking.

Speaking about Jones’ numbers, so far he has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is amassing 1664 and 701 runs, respectively. He also has eight wickets to his name in international cricket. Jones has also played in 61 T20s and scored 916 runs with the highest score of an unbeaten 94 and snared 8 scalps.

