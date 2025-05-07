News
Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 7, 2025

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.

Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in a must-win match for the home team. One of the concerns for KKR is whether Venkatesh Iyer will be available for this game or not.

KKR are currently sixth on the points table with 11 points from 11 matches. A win in this match will keep their playoff hopes alive. But if they lose, they will likely be out of the race and will have to rely on other match results to go in their favour.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

Injury Concern Over Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of CSK Clash

Venkatesh Iyer got injured during the last match against Rajasthan Royals, and it is not confirmed whether he will play today against Chennai Super Kings. He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.

So far, Iyer has not performed as expected this season. Bought for INR 23.75 crore, he has scored only 142 runs in seven innings, with just one half-century. He has mostly batted in the middle order at number five, where he hasn’t faced many balls. Even when he got the chance, he could not make an impact.

ALSO READ:

Iyer Might Play as Impact Player if Not Fully Fit

This is a dip in form for Iyer, who was a key player in KKR’s title win last season. If he is not fit to play, it could be a setback for KKR.

In that case, Luvnith Sisodia or Manish Pandey might get an opportunity, or Iyer could be used as an Impact Player, coming in only to bat.

KKR Possible Playing XII against CSK

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer (likely impact player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer

Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash.

Hardik Pandya Fined 24 LAKHS, Ashish Nehra Handed Demerit Point After MI vs GT Thriller in IPL 2025

11:18 am
Darpan Jain
KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will have a home advantage and are stronger, so they should win.

KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 57 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:17 am
Darpan Jain
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

10:53 am
CX Staff Writer
Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session? CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Simons also said there is no injury concern.
11:33 am
Sagar Paul
Hardik Pandya Blames No Balls for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

‘A Crime in My Eyes’ – Hardik Pandya Blames This for Mumbai Indians Losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Home Game

He said such mistakes are like a crime in cricket and usually come back to hurt the team, which is what happened in this game.
9:10 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Finish Chances

Mumbai Indians Top 2 Finish Chances For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Loss Against Gujarat Titans: EXPLAINED

Mumbai Indians must win both remaining matches and rely on at least two teams from the current Top 3 to drop points.
1:22 am
Prasenjiit Dey
