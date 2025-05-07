Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For KKR vs CSK After Suspected Injury Blow During RR Clash in IPL 2025

He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in a must-win match for the home team. One of the concerns for KKR is whether Venkatesh Iyer will be available for this game or not.

KKR are currently sixth on the points table with 11 points from 11 matches. A win in this match will keep their playoff hopes alive. But if they lose, they will likely be out of the race and will have to rely on other match results to go in their favour.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

Injury Concern Over Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of CSK Clash

Venkatesh Iyer got injured during the last match against Rajasthan Royals, and it is not confirmed whether he will play today against Chennai Super Kings. He looked in pain, called the physio, and left the field during the game against RR.

So far, Iyer has not performed as expected this season. Bought for INR 23.75 crore, he has scored only 142 runs in seven innings, with just one half-century. He has mostly batted in the middle order at number five, where he hasn’t faced many balls. Even when he got the chance, he could not make an impact.

ALSO READ:

Iyer Might Play as Impact Player if Not Fully Fit

This is a dip in form for Iyer, who was a key player in KKR’s title win last season. If he is not fit to play, it could be a setback for KKR.

In that case, Luvnith Sisodia or Manish Pandey might get an opportunity, or Iyer could be used as an Impact Player, coming in only to bat.

KKR Possible Playing XII against CSK

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer (likely impact player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.