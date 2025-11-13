Venkatesh Iyer Reflects On How Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Style Helped KKR Win IPL 2024 Title

KKR won their third IPL title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently joined an exclusive podcast with CricXtasy, where he couldn’t stop praising former KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. The left-hander spoke with warmth and admiration about Shreyas’s leadership, while reflecting on how playing under him brought out the best in the squad, especially during the title-winning campaign of IPL 2024.

Shreyas Iyer captained Punjab Kings to the final in IPL 2025, narrowly missing out on the trophy to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the former KKR captain’s calm mindset and sharp tactical skills impressed the cricketing world. In the latest season, he earned the nickname ‘Sarpanch’ as a nod to the respect and command he carried throughout the campaign.

Venkatesh Iyer On Shreyas Iyer As A Captain

On the CricXtasy podcast, Venkatesh Iyer spoke glowingly about the aura that Shreyas Iyer held as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in their title-winning season in 2024. He mentioned how Shreyas had a natural presence-calm, confident, and commanding- which instantly earned the respect of everyone in the dressing room.

The 30-year-old added that he genuinely enjoyed playing under Shreyas’s captaincy, highlighting how his composure and clarity as a leader made players want to give their all for him. According to Venky, it wasn’t just about Shreyas’s tactics or decisions on the field, but the way he carried himself, with quiet authority and belief that actually inspired the entire group to fight for him and eventually lift the title.

“I really enjoyed playing under Shreyas, he carries himself like a leader. When you do that, then players play for you. If the team’s players play for their captain, then there is nothing bigger than that. Something like that is earned, it doesn’t come overnight. He carries himself with so much confidence, that it would give you also confidence.”

The leader’s faith in his players translated to the team performing better, including for the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder. Playing all five seasons of his IPL career for KKR, Venkatesh’s best edition came under Shreyas. Venky smashed 370 runs in 13 outings at a 46+ average, and his strike rate was nearing 160. One of his most explosive knocks came in the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking his team to lift the trophy with a 26-ball 52 not out.

But after KKR left out Shreyas in the subsequent season, Venkatesh’s performance was visibly affected. Despite being the vice-captain, he was dropped from the team. In 11 matches, Venky could manage only 142 runs with a 20.28 average, while striking at 139.

The podcast comes on the cusp of the IPL retention deadline. Venkatesh’s name in the KKR retained players 2026 list hangs in the balance. On the other hand, Shreyas’s future as PBKS captain is certain after he led the team to their first final in a decade.

Venkatesh Iyer also shared how one of the things he admired most about Shreyas Iyer was his willingness to take risks. He said Shreyas always believed in the risk-reward factor, never shying away from bold decisions if he felt they could turn the game around.

“No matter how intense a match is going on, or how many thoughts are in his mind, he would still think about any suggestion from a player. Though the decision was ultimately his, but as a player you feel that my captain listens to me, which also gives you the motivation to keep thinking about the team. He is a player’s captain.”

Venkatesh Iyer’s praise for Shreyas during the podcast spoke volumes about the kind of mentality the former KKR captain possessed, which translated into an unforgettable season for the Knights, where they lifted their third IPL trophy.

As the captain, the Mumbai batter took the franchise to their title win on the back of nine wins from 14 matches. Contrastingly, KKR could manage only five in IPL 2025 after they released Shreyas in the mega auction.

