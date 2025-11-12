Venkatesh Iyer Opens Up On Surprising Bidding War Between KKR and RCB During IPL 2025 Auction

He scored only 142 runs in IPL 2025.

Prolific all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently opened up about the intense bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He revealed that he had no prior idea that RCB would go to such lengths to acquire his services.

The IPL 2024 champions endured a torrid campaign last season, finishing eighth on the points table with five wins. RCB, on the other hand, ended their 17-year wait and clinched their maiden IPL title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final.

Venkatesh Iyer on Aggressive Bidding War During IPL 2025 Mega Auction

In an exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Venkatesh Iyer explained the potential reason behind RCB’s interest during the mega auction, admitting he was unaware of the franchise’s intention.

“No, there was no idea. But obviously, Dinesh Karthik is in RCB’s support staff as mentor and batting coach, with whom I’ve played for two years at KKR. He has watched me from very close quarters, and we have practised together a lot. So I felt that’s why RCB was keeping me in their plans,” said Iyer.

Karthik and Iyer shared the dressing room for KKR for two seasons – 2020/21 and 2021, including an IPL final in 2021. Karthik is currently serving RCB as a mentor and batting coach.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder also suggested that RCB’s newly appointed captain, Rajat Patidar, might have also played a part in their interest, as the two share a strong bond and a dressing room for the State team.

“Rajat Patidar was already in the squad and was going to lead the franchise, so I thought there were some plans involving me. But I never thought they would go that hard for me.”

Earlier, RCB head coach Andy Flower acknowledged that Iyer was rated highly during the auction. Iyer was eventually picked by KKR for INR 23.75 crore, making him the third-most expensive player in IPL history.

Despite the massive price tag, the 30-year-old delivered a disappointing campaign, managing just 142 runs in 11 innings. He was dropped from the playing XI towards the end of the tournament, despite being appointed vice-captain, due to modest returns.

Adding to the concerns, Iyer hasn’t been quite able to dominate the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, managing just 141 runs in three matches.

With the IPL 2026 retention deadline around the corner, KKR may part ways with Iyer as they look to reset under a refreshed support staff. Chandrakant Pandit’s tenure as head coach ended after the poor season, though he had led the franchise to its third title in 2024. Abhishek Nayar will be taking over the reins following years of service as team mentor.

